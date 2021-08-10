© AP/Carlos Osorio



"has marked his or her ballot in such a manner that he or she has indicated clearly and without question the candidate for whom he or she desires to cast his or her vote," the state code says elsewhere, then the ballot "shall be counted and such candidate shall receive his or her vote."

For instance, "spoiled" was clearly written on ballot number 729-98-76, which had boxes for both Trump and Biden selected. Election judges awarded the vote to Biden and removed the mark for Trump. You can see that here:



File 00729_00098_000076Spoiled.pdf



But another ballot, 5162-207-61, had the word spoiled written on it and a vote solely for Trump. But it was rejected by the same process, showing just how uneven the system was. You can see that here:



File 05162_00207_000061SpoiledTrumpNoCount.pdf

"According to a Fulton County Board member, there were no written adjudication processes given to adjudicators. Processes were given verbally. In the event the Democrat and the Republican adjudicators could not agree, [county executive] Ralph Jones would decide.



"Based on my experience, it is not surprising that they did not have a standard written process for adjudicators. An internal audit financial report that came out on Wednesday also states that they are missing Standard Operating Procedures (SOP)."

they made such decisions one to four days after Election Day had ended, when preliminary vote counts showed who was leading or losing in close races.

"It is my understanding is that the ballots are supposed to be moved in numbered, sealed boxes to protect them, too many ballots coming in for secure black ballot boxes."

"My math is still not zeroing out, so I get a staffer to explain it to me and they realize (after I talk to three and no one listens) that their math doesn't add up, which prompts a search for more spoiled ballots to make up for the missing seven."

"We missed one ballot! — Found during cleanup → I pointed it out to Ralph, otherwise he would've missed it or left it unsecured. → Turns out that it was spoiled but written in small print on the back."

"Big problem! Rick just called me to explain that Fulton did not verify their numbers on the backend after adjudication last night, so their provisional number is off by 484 from what it should be. Their current plan is to re-scan all of yesterday's batch to make sure that everything is done properly."

"Press release yesterday said that there were 3,604 accepted provisionals. My count shows that last night they scanned 3,420. Rick says that they're 484 short, but my math says it's only 184."

"Similar actions took place in Detroit, Philadelphia, Green Bay and other major urban centers in swing states where tens of thousands of ballots were interpreted and counted by review panels. This happens every year. But in 2020 laws requiring both parties to review this process weren't followed. With COVID as an excuse, election observers were kicked out of the counting room and private billionaires invited in."

"Americans deserve to know how this shadow government managed the election, and state election officials, rather than fighting efforts to understand what happened, should open the doors and support the effort to get at the truth!"