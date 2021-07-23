Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger
How many absentee ballots were mailed out in the state and did they agree to the number of requests received?

Has anyone asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger how many absentee ballot requests were returned and how many were sent out in the 2020 Election?

We reported in December how the results in Georgia made no sense. Clearly, the results were tainted.

Also, to date, there are reportedly over 300,000 ballots included in the 2020 Election results in Georgia that have no attached legally-required chain of custody documentation.

The number of ballot requests mailed out in the state of Georgia was over 7 million. This comes from the Georgia 2020 Cares report on item 12 page 5 where the state claims over 7 million absentee ballot requests were prepared and mailed out in the 2020 Primary Election. The assumption is that this number was the same only a few months later in the general election in November.


CBS in April 2021 claimed there were 7.4 million voters in Georgia.

Every voter in Georgia reportedly received an absentee ballot request [application] in the 2020 Election. This left the statewide open for voter fraud which we know happened.

We know 1.3 million absentee ballots were counted in the election. How many absentee ballot requests were received and how many absentee ballots were sent out?

The more you look into Georgia, the more questions of the results of the 2020 Electionin the state.

Update - originally we reported only 5.4 million voters in Georgia were registered based on a report. However, per a reader, we determined that the Secretary of State's website shows a little more than 7 million registered voters in the state.

Update 2 - the questions of how many absentee ballot requests were returned and how many ballots were sent out was added to this post.