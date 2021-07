© AP Photo/Russ Bynum



Has anyone asked Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger how many absentee ballot requests were returned and how many were sent out in the 2020 Election?We reported in December how the results in Georgia made no sense . Clearly, the results were tainted.Also, to date, there are reportedly over 300,000 ballots included in the 2020 Election results in Georgia that have no attachedchain of custody documentation The number of ballot requests mailed out in the state of Georgia was over 7 million. This comes from the Georgia 2020 Cares report on item 12 page 5 where the state claims over 7 million absentee ballot requests were prepared and mailed out in the 2020 Primary Election. The assumption is that this number was the same only a few months later in the general election in November. CBS in April 2021 claimed there wererequest [application] in the 2020 Election.We know 1.3 million absentee ballots were counted in the election. How many absentee ballot requests were received and how many absentee ballots were sent out?Update - originally we reported only 5.4 million voters in Georgia were registered based on a report. However, per a reader, we determined that the Secretary of State's website shows a little more than 7 million registered voters in the state.Update 2 - the questions of how many absentee ballot requests were returned and how many ballots were sent out was added to this post.