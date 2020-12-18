But on Thursday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announcedThe announcement comes just weeks before two Georgia Senate runoff elections on Jan. 5 will determine which party controls the Senate.Raffensperger announced that the signature matching will be done in partnership with the University of Georgia.Raffensperger announced:"We are confident that elections in Georgia are secure, reliable and effective. Despite endless lawsuits and wild allegations from Washington, D.C., pundits,though we are investigating all credible reports. Nonetheless, we look forward to working with the University of Georgia on this signature match review to further instill confidence in Georgia's voting systems."Earlier this week, Georgia officials announced an audit of signatures for mail-in ballots in Cobb County, a suburb of Atlanta.The Trump campaign claimed that Cobb County did not properly conduct signature match in June," said Jordan Fuchs, Georgia's deputy secretary of state.