Yesterday it was reported that Georgia's corrupt Secretary of State (SoS) Brad Raffensperger is the party to two lawsuits from the President of the United States after leaking information related to their recent phone call:
But quite frankly, Raffensperger has done much worse. The Georgia SoS is to ensure secure and accurate elections. And, yet he allowed Dominion voting machines to be used in the 2020 Presidential election opening the door to blatant discrepancies and fraud.
But it gets worse... Raffensperger actually allowed an update to the software used in these Dominion voting machines only days before the 2020 election.
We reported on this weeks ago:
As we noted, a local news channel actually reported on this update:
CD Media reports that the update was to the imaging system in Dominion's machines:
After the election equipment is certified for use, no changes can be made to the software or hardware without SoS and EAC approval and maintain the certification for the election.George Eliason at CD media goes on to discuss the illegal updates made in Georgia before the 2020 election and then after much more information and fact, Eliason ends with this:
According to a 2020 election lawsuit filed in GA, during September 2020 ahead of the general election GA SoS Raffesperger ordered county election officials to do a complete software wipe of the BMDs [Ballot Marketing Devices] and install brand new software that never went through the certification process. As of the October 2nd report, Dominion had not submitted a request for this major change with the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC).
According to the Master Technical Evaluation listed above, both Dominion and the GA SoS are very clear on the fact that this breaks the certification for GA and may well get the ballots voters cast tossed as a result. The new software was never even tested to see if it caused other issues with the system.
GA SoS Raffensperger ordered counties to make the change knowing it is illegal in GA and puts the onus of liability on the county election managers themselves if they complied. This email, from the lawsuit shows how serious the situation is. SoS Raffensperger also helped draft a loophole in the law to make EAC certification meaningless even though GA law demands compliance with Federal election standards.
Stacy Abrams lobbied online to get Dominion's Democracy Suite for this election because she is part of that system with Governor Brian Kemp and SoS Raffenspurger.
Georgia's Constitutional rights and citizen's rights have been violated during every election for the past 18 years every time someone took advantage of this voting system at every level it's used for. Your vote didn't matter. Your election was decided for you. Georgia! I'm offended for you.
Both Republicans and Democrats use these corrupted elections systems to gain power and wealth today at the expense of voters. If you voted for Joe Biden and think it's ok because your candidate won, think again.
Every time a good qualified candidate who is for the American people runs, the election WILL BE STOLEN if this isn't stopped now. Georgia, it's time to say no more!
The 2020 ELECTION WAS STOLEN. If the information above doesn't convince you, it's because you're part of the problem. Donald Trump won the 2020 election.
Comment: Donald Trump and his legal team have done a great job exposing publicly the rigged and corrupted voting system in the USA. Whether he, as a legal winner of these elections, becomes the new US president for one more mandate depends on him, his legal team and the juridical institutions in the USA.
Only one thing is clear. The "biggest democracy" in the world was not so big after all. They were just selling to us that story for many years, but now nobody believes in it anymore.