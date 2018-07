© Michael Williams/Getty Images



What's that now?

"None of the employees ... including long-tenured employees, has any knowledge that our voting systems have ever been sold with remote-access software."

So what's next?

"ES&S needs to stop stonewalling and provide a full, honest accounting of equipment that could be vulnerable to remote attacks. When a corporation that makes half of America's voting machines refuses to answer the most basic cyber security questions, you have to ask what it is hiding."

The largest voting machine vendor in the nation has acknowledgedResponding to a request from Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.),admitted that the company "provided PCAnywhere remote connection software ... to a small number of customers between 2000 and 2006."Wyden told Motherboard - which first reported on and obtained the letter -In the firm's correspondence to Wyden, ES&S defended its previous practice of utilizing the more hacker-friendly systems, saying that at the time of their usage it was "considered an accepted practice by numerous technology companies, including other voting system manufacturers."Given Motherboard's report that ES&S systems were used to tabulate a minimum of 60 percent of the ballots cast in America during 2006,For security reasons,so questions remain not only for ES&S, but other voting machine vendors who may have used remote-access election management systems.Likely, a lot more attention from Congress andWyden told Motherboard that ES&S still hasn't answers questions he sent to the company in March, saying,