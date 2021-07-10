© 11Alive News/YouTube



Casting Doubt on Potential Illegal Votes

"It was disconcerting to see the media and the courts largely ignore serious issues like these, especially since the data I was seeing showed very legitimate issues. In fact, I heard members of the Secretary of State's team admit some votes were cast with residency issues, but then claimed there weren't enough of them to cast the outcome of the election in doubt. That was not at all what I was seeing, and as far as I am aware the Secretary of State's Office has never put an actual number on the ones they did see."

"In May I received an updated voter database from the Secretary of State's office, and I imported the data and compared voter's addresses to the NCOA information I processed in November."

The Data Speaks for Itself

"That number continues to increase every day as more and more people update their registrations. I have little doubt that the total number will eventually meet and then exceed President Biden's margin of victory in Georgia."

"Under Georgia law, a judge can order an election be redone if he or she sees there were enough illegal, irregular, or improperly rejected votes to cast the results of the election in doubt, or if they see evidence of 'systemic irregularities.'



"These issues were absolutely systemic. They occurred in every county in the state, in every state house, state senate, and in every congressional district in the state."

"an election should be overturned either if (1) more votes than decided the election were illegal, wrongfully rejected or irregular, or (2) when there were systemic irregularities that cast in doubt the results of the election.



"In the case of the 2020 general election, Davis's analysis indicates both factors could have been in play."

"When a person updates their voter registration to a new address, they are informing the county board of elections and correspondingly the Secretary of State that they regard the new address as their legal residence."

What Do Georgia Officials Know?

"There is no need to have access to Social Security numbers or birth dates. Every voter has a unique eight-digit voter identification number."

Clarification: This original article stated, "Yet during my interview last week with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, he seemed unfamiliar with this most recent evidence of illegal voting."



Since publication, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office confirmed he is aware of the latest in the investigation, and that during his interview he was responding to questions posed about out-of-precinct voting.

About the Author:

Margot Cleveland is a senior contributor to The Federalist. Cleveland served nearly 25 years as a permanent law clerk to a federal appellate judge and is a former full-time faculty member and adjunct instructor at the college of business at the University of Notre Dame. The views expressed here are those of Cleveland in her private capacity.