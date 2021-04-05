Per a report from creative destruction media from yesterday:
GA Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger seems like he has a secret. The man in charge of ensuring fair elections in the Peach State really doesn't want anyone looking at the actual ballots from the Nov 3rd U.S. general election.The 'Scan the Ballots' Effort Is Moving Forward In Georgia Involving Jovan Pulitizer's Technique of Forensically Reviewing Ballots from the 2020 Election
There is an old proverb — those with nothing to hide don't try to hide things.
Fair election activists from VoterGA.org have worked hard and succeeded in gaining access to ballots from Fulton County, GA for a forensic audit. A judge will rule on the procedures later this month.
This is scaring the pants off those who enabled the massive election fraud in November's general election and the GA Senate run-off in January.
We have seen the same obstruction of justice in Maricopa County, AZ and other swing-states which were hit by fraud.
The GA Secretary of State's office filed an amicus brief yesterday in support of corrupt Fulton County election officials.
Georgia had multiple issues with the results they certified for the Presidency in the 2020 election. One such issue revolves around 400,000 ballots that were missing their legally required chain of custody documentation.
After this Raffensperger lied about his call with the President and then leaked the lies to the media. The call was taped and later it was determined that Raffensperger lied about it.
The result in Georgia from the 2020 election are likely the most corrupt of any state in the union and that says a lot. Republicans Brad Raffensperger and Governor Kemp are to blame.
