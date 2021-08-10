Society's Child
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp brutally booed off stage AGAIN for helping Democrats steal election
The Gateway Pundit
Sun, 08 Aug 2021 17:36 UTC
The Democrat-media complex continues to cajole the public into believing Joe Biden is a legitimate president, but Americans are not turning the page on the stolen election.
As the maligned Georgia governor took the stage at an event hosted by the Georgia Republican Party on Saturday, he was ferociously booed by the crowd.
"I have been fighting for you - on the roads over the last couple of months - fighting against big corporations," Kemp declared in speech that can barely be heard over roaring jeers.
Kemp won the Georgia gubernatorial race against Democrat Stacey Abrams in 2018 after President Trump proudly endorsed him. Then in November 2020, he stabbed Trump in the back, aggressively dismissing the president's warnings about significant voting anomalies.
The disgraced governor rushed to certify the fraudulent election results without allowing GOP poll watchers to check signatures on absentee ballots.
Georgia gubernatorial candidate Vernon Jones, a former Democrat who switched to the GOP after he renounced the left's communist platform, is calling for the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate "scores of duplicate ballots that are missing chain of custody documents" and is demanding the sitting sell-out Georgia governor resign.
As The Gateway Pundit reported, over 10,300 people voted in a Georgia County they no longer lived in. These are illegal votes according to Georgia law and nearly comprise Trump's loss margin of 12,670 votes.
Rather than working to secure the state for Trump and the American people amid Georgia's documented election corruption, Kemp decided to hunt quail and party.
If traitorous Republicans who allowed the presidency to be stolen expect legitimate reelection, they're in for a rude awakening.
Voters have repeatedly made it clear to Kemp's his time is up.
Outrage against traitorous Republicans amongst voters will only escalate as the next election nears, national co-founder of the Tea Party Patriots Debbie Dooley told The Gateway Pundit on Sunday.
"Those boos are a reflection that Brian Kemp and his political consultants are completely underestimating the lingering anger toward the Georgia establishment for not calling a special session to investigate election fraud, it does not require approval of the Georgia legislature," she said. "He betrayed us, and he betrayed the nation.
"Georgia still doesn't have constitutional carry, liberal districts are exploiting the pandemic to consolidate Democrat control and Brian Kemp just hides in the Governor's mansion in hopes of avoiding crowds like this. Twenty percent of Republicans will sit out the general election if he is the nominee."
Comment: Kemp's obstinency to any meaningful investigation, despite overwhelming evidence might lead one to believe that he knows the PTB will have his back. Certainly the behavior his closest associates and of the courts indicates it.