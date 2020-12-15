© unknown



"I write to offer the assistance of Oconee County Sheriff's Investigators to investigate or follow up on any reported or suspected voter fraud cases not only in Oconee County but Statewide.



"Media reports suggest you have over 250 reported cases of suspected voter fraud and less than 30 investigators. Mr. President, I am offering, at no cost, the services of our crime scene specialists and investigators to augment your own office's own capability to investigate said suspected offenses and report their findings to you.



"I suggest to you that calling upon the Sheriffs of this State to assist you is as easy as asking us. We stand ready to vigorously investigate voter fraud across this State and to ensure everyone's vote counts. Our citizens deserve to have confidence in the election process. Please call on me if there is anything we can do to assist you in resolving these reported allegations."

"This is not about overturning an election, this is not an attempt to attack our Governor, this is about protecting the integrity of our elections and serving the people of this Great State to ensure our Democracy is preserved and we have confidence in the voting process.



"Out of 50 states, today, the State of Georgia looks like a bunch of clowns that can't get an election conducted. That in itself deserves a special legislative session ordered by the Governor now before we see round 2 in January."

"Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution."

Sheriffs from Georgia have stepped forward to offer their help investigating claims of voter fraud in the state, which has been caught up in several controversies over the outcome of the 2020 presidential election and help President Trump reveal the truth.His office says it isof voter fraud across the state. Sheriff Berry wrote in a Facebook post:This man was not alone in speaking out against election fraud. Inat no cost also to investigate "any complaints or suspicious happenings in our elections."According to reports, Long repeated Trump's call for a special session of the Georgia legislature to review the results of the presidential election.on Sunday, released a statement saying thatThey said in a statement: