In a Facebook post, Oconee County Sheriff Scott Berry revealed that he and other sheriffs are completely ready to offer the support of their offices' investigators to President Donald Trump. His office says it is looking into more than 200 different incidents of voter fraud across the state. Sheriff Berry wrote in a Facebook post:
"I write to offer the assistance of Oconee County Sheriff's Investigators to investigate or follow up on any reported or suspected voter fraud cases not only in Oconee County but Statewide.This man was not alone in speaking out against election fraud. In Butts County, Georgia, Sheriff Gary Long offered his detectives at no cost also to investigate "any complaints or suspicious happenings in our elections."
"Media reports suggest you have over 250 reported cases of suspected voter fraud and less than 30 investigators. Mr. President, I am offering, at no cost, the services of our crime scene specialists and investigators to augment your own office's own capability to investigate said suspected offenses and report their findings to you.
"I suggest to you that calling upon the Sheriffs of this State to assist you is as easy as asking us. We stand ready to vigorously investigate voter fraud across this State and to ensure everyone's vote counts. Our citizens deserve to have confidence in the election process. Please call on me if there is anything we can do to assist you in resolving these reported allegations."
According to reports, Long repeated Trump's call for a special session of the Georgia legislature to review the results of the presidential election.
"This is not about overturning an election, this is not an attempt to attack our Governor, this is about protecting the integrity of our elections and serving the people of this Great State to ensure our Democracy is preserved and we have confidence in the voting process.Governor Brian Kemp and Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan on Sunday, released a statement saying that it would violate state law for the state's General Assembly to name electors instead of following existing law, which calls for the governor to certify electors after the results of the election are certified.
"Out of 50 states, today, the State of Georgia looks like a bunch of clowns that can't get an election conducted. That in itself deserves a special legislative session ordered by the Governor now before we see round 2 in January."
They said in a statement:
"Any attempt by the legislature to retroactively change that process for the Nov. 3rd election would be unconstitutional and immediately enjoined by the courts, resulting in a long legal dispute and no short-term resolution."