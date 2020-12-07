Society's Child
Georgia judge dismisses Sidney Powell's election fraud lawsuit
The Epoch Times
Mon, 07 Dec 2020 18:34 UTC
U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Batten, appointed by George Bush in 2005, cited a circuit court opinion that found that similar election challenges should be brought in state court.
"There's no question that Georgia has a statute that explicitly directs that elections contests be filed in Georgia Superior Court," Batten said after announcing his decision during a hearing on Monday.
"They are state elections. State courts should evaluate these proceedings from start to finish."
The judge made his decision after hearing roughly 30 minutes' worth of arguments from the defendants and Powell, who is representing several Republican electors.
"Additionally I find that the plaintiffs waited too late to file this lawsuit. Their primary complaint involves the Dominion ballot marking devices. They say that those machines are susceptible to fraud. There's no reason they could not have followed the administrative procedure act to object to the rulemaking authority that had been exercised by the secretary of state. This suit could have been filed months ago when the machines were adopted," Batten said.
In addition to claiming that the Dominion machines were manipulated to change the outcome of the election, Powell alleged several other categories of potentially illegal votes, each sufficient to dispute the outcome of the Nov. 3 election in the Peach State. She disagreed with the argument that the plaintiffs do not have standing or brought the suit too late.
"For those reasons we request the court to deny the motion to dismiss, allow us a few days, perhaps even just five, to conduct an examination of the machines that we have requested from the beginning and find out exactly what went on and give the court further evidence it might want to rule in our favor because the fraud that has happened here has destroyed any public confidence that the will of the people is reflected in their vote and just simply cannot stand," Powell said in closing her argument.
The plaintiffs asked the court to decertify the results of the election, a remedy the judge deemed extraordinary.
Comment: Batten, far from being an impartial official, has acted to impede investigation into alleged election fraud in Georgia. Why?
- Judge blocks, unblocks, then blocks Georgia from wiping or resetting election machines
- Judge schedules hearing in high-profile Georgia election case
Reader Comments
If courts do nothing about this massive in-your-face voter/election fraud, then we know for sure that all aspects of the US government are 100% corrupt and that there's only one choice left.
Most folks (and many SOTTfolk) still believe that 'the conspiracy doesn't go that far', and it doesn't, I guess, at least overtly, but the pressure that an ongoing paycheck exerts on its recipients is sufficient for far too many judges to 'turn a blind eye.' After all, they don't want to be in a conspiracy, and the conspirators (say one out of 20 judges) are more than happy to keep them overtly out of it, while those truly 'insider' conspirators' numbers are more than sufficient to 'get the message through.'
Sad but true.
R.C.