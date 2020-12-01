Society's Child
Judge schedules hearing in high-profile Georgia election case
Zachary Stieber
Epoch Times
Mon, 30 Nov 2020 02:10 UTC
Epoch Times
Mon, 30 Nov 2020 02:10 UTC
ordered Georgia officials on Nov. 29 not to wipe or reset voting machines has scheduled the next hearing in the case for Dec. 4.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr., a George W. Bush appointee, issued three emergency orders on Nov. 29, initially ordering officials to hold off on taking action regarding the machines before reversing his order and then reestablishing the first order.
In a Nov. 30 order, Batten said his final decision on Nov. 29 partially granting the defendants' motion "involves a controlling question of law as to which there is substantial ground for difference of opinion and that an immediate appeal from the order may materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation."
The order enables defendants to appeal the temporary ruling to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Defendants were ordered to file their brief by Dec. 2 while any reply brief will be due Dec. 3.
In a third filing, defendants said Charlene McGowan, Georgia's assistant attorney general, will be appearing on behalf of the defendants, which include Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and state Election Board members.
A spokeswoman for the office of Attorney General Chris Carr told The Epoch Times via email that the office is unable to comment on legal proceedings outside of court filings.
The plaintiffs, who are represented by attorney Sidney Powell, successfully convinced Batten on Nov. 29 to bar officials in three counties from wiping or resetting Dominion Voting Systems machines.
Plaintiffs are seeking to have outside experts perform forensic inspections of the voting machines.
The judge ruled that defendants are "enjoined and restrained from altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alteration, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any Dominion voting machine in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee counties."
He also ordered the board to "promptly produce to plaintiffs a copy of the contract between the state and Dominion."
Dominion says on its website that "no credible reports or evidence of any software issues exist," including in Georgia.
Powell wrote on Twitter late Nov. 29 that "Georgia election fraud is being exposed."
"Who benefitted from the hurry-up #Dominion contract in #GA?" she wrote.
U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten Sr., a George W. Bush appointee, issued three emergency orders on Nov. 29, initially ordering officials to hold off on taking action regarding the machines before reversing his order and then reestablishing the first order.
In a Nov. 30 order, Batten said his final decision on Nov. 29 partially granting the defendants' motion "involves a controlling question of law as to which there is substantial ground for difference of opinion and that an immediate appeal from the order may materially advance the ultimate termination of the litigation."
The order enables defendants to appeal the temporary ruling to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.
Defendants were ordered to file their brief by Dec. 2 while any reply brief will be due Dec. 3.
In a third filing, defendants said Charlene McGowan, Georgia's assistant attorney general, will be appearing on behalf of the defendants, which include Gov. Brian Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and state Election Board members.
A spokeswoman for the office of Attorney General Chris Carr told The Epoch Times via email that the office is unable to comment on legal proceedings outside of court filings.
The plaintiffs, who are represented by attorney Sidney Powell, successfully convinced Batten on Nov. 29 to bar officials in three counties from wiping or resetting Dominion Voting Systems machines.
Plaintiffs are seeking to have outside experts perform forensic inspections of the voting machines.
The judge ruled that defendants are "enjoined and restrained from altering, destroying, or erasing, or allowing the alteration, destruction, or erasure of, any software or data on any Dominion voting machine in Cobb, Gwinnett, and Cherokee counties."
He also ordered the board to "promptly produce to plaintiffs a copy of the contract between the state and Dominion."
Dominion says on its website that "no credible reports or evidence of any software issues exist," including in Georgia.
Powell wrote on Twitter late Nov. 29 that "Georgia election fraud is being exposed."
"Who benefitted from the hurry-up #Dominion contract in #GA?" she wrote.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Judge schedules hearing in high-profile Georgia election case
- Group prepares legal challenge in hope of overturning Senate, House races in Virginia
- British Army spies wage 'information war' against anti-vaxx content online
- Australian authorities seize child, rule parents ABUSIVE for resisting hormone therapy to help daughter become son - report
- Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel
- Best of the Web: The PCR False Positive Pseudo-Epidemic
- Pope cancels traditional pre-Christmas ceremony due to COVID-19
- The genetics of side-effects
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes the northern Argentine province of Salta
- Heavy snow and lowest-maximum-temperature-records fall across India
- Soros-linked Smartmatic chairman admitted its 'technology is licensed from Dominion'
- A long-forgotten CIA document from WikiLeaks sheds critical light on today's US politics and wars
- Netanyahu could evade trial by becoming president and Israeli law has no power to stop him
- Ukrainian lobbyists pitted US against EU over new Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- Brazil's Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election
- Black Lives Matter accuses Biden of capitalizing on 'efforts to defund the police'
- At least 110 dead in Nigeria after suspected Boko Haram attack
- NYT accidentally breaks big Covid story: Humans have immune systems - lockdown policies destroy them
- Trump says DoJ, FBI may have been in on large-scale voter fraud
- AI program capable of predicting protein shapes, could 'revolutionize' medical research
- British Army spies wage 'information war' against anti-vaxx content online
- Soros-linked Smartmatic chairman admitted its 'technology is licensed from Dominion'
- A long-forgotten CIA document from WikiLeaks sheds critical light on today's US politics and wars
- Netanyahu could evade trial by becoming president and Israeli law has no power to stop him
- Ukrainian lobbyists pitted US against EU over new Russia-Germany Nord Stream 2 pipeline
- Brazil's Bolsonaro alleges fraud in US presidential election
- Trump says DoJ, FBI may have been in on large-scale voter fraud
- On Rep. Ilhan Omar's ignorant defense of John Brennan and the dangerous, unconstitutional Logan Act
- Georgia govt lawyers defended Dominion's 'trade secrets' to stop forensic analysis of machines/software
- French parliament drops ominous draft 'global security' law following massive protests
- Democrats planned to 'ram all this policy down their throats' - until GOP House victories
- Virtual False Flags
- Pennsylvania bombshell: Biden 99.4% vs. Trump 0.6%
- 'Serious indications' Israel involved in assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist - Iranian FM Zarif UPDATES
- Joe Biden fractures foot, needs walking boot
- Now that election is over, quack Dr. Fauci says it's OK to open schools after all
- Judge blocks, unblocks, then blocks Georgia from wiping or resetting election machines
- Trump on 2020 presidential contest: 'This election is a total fraud'
- Team Biden hails 'barrier-shattering' all-female White House communications team
- A war in the shadows: The record of Iranian nuclear scientists killed over the decade
- Judge schedules hearing in high-profile Georgia election case
- Group prepares legal challenge in hope of overturning Senate, House races in Virginia
- Australian authorities seize child, rule parents ABUSIVE for resisting hormone therapy to help daughter become son - report
- Afghanistan car bombing kills at least 30 security force personnel
- Pope cancels traditional pre-Christmas ceremony due to COVID-19
- Black Lives Matter accuses Biden of capitalizing on 'efforts to defund the police'
- At least 110 dead in Nigeria after suspected Boko Haram attack
- NYT accidentally breaks big Covid story: Humans have immune systems - lockdown policies destroy them
- Wales lockdown curfew tightened with alcohol sales banned signaling 'death knell' for hospitality industry
- Of course: Georgia recount in Fulton County delayed by Dominion 'server crash'
- Hungarian official retracts comparing George Soros to Hitler after Jewish community outrage
- Over 300 detained in Belarus days after embattled President Lukashenko promises he'll stand down
- Vitamin D to be delivered free to care homes as lockdown leads to increased deficiency
- 'We're not backing down': Staten Island pub declares itself 'autonomous zone' in defiance of Cuomo
- Michigan witness: I saw the Detroit plan to destroy all provisional ballots, hurt Republicans
- South Wales Police branded 'Covid-19 STASI' after preventing couple from delivering Christmas gifts to family
- Candace Owens celebrates win against 'communist' censors as Facebook fact-checkers forced to remove 'correction' to Biden post
- Best of the Web: Breaking the social contract: Government wages war on the people.
- Don't believe messages about 'olive branches' and 'moving forward' from anti-Trump celebs & pols - they're as hateful as ever
- It's in the code: Hanky-panky in Virginia's votes
- Eight mile wall of 'breathtaking' prehistoric rock art discovered in Amazon rainforest
- Mouthless 'alien mask' found at late Chalcolithic mound in Bulgaria
- New Karahantepe settlement 'may be older than Göbeklitepe'
- The art of political lying
- Ancient blanket made from turkey feathers
- Barbegal water mills: Unique hydraulics of 'world's earliest known industrial plant' revealed
- Californian cave artists may have used hallucinogens
- John F. Kennedy and America's lost patriotic heritage
- Pompeii dig reveals almost perfect remains of a 'master and his slave'
- Joe Wilson, ambassador who opposed the Iraq War, dead at 69
- Adapt 2030: Underwater cities mean ancient historical timelines are incorrect
- Iron Age man with first known case of TB in Britain was migrant from continental Europe
- Egypt unveils ancient sarcophagi & statues found in Saqqara
- Mass grave remains suggest epidemic raged in 19th century Japan
- 30,000-year-old twin remains found in ancient grave in Austria
- Submerged 6,000-year-old prehistoric settlement reveals Black Sea level was 5 meters lower
- When did humans first go to war?
- Worth The Price? Joe Biden And The Launch of The Iraq War
- 5,000 year old skeleton found in Germany shows damage arrival of agriculture had on human health
- Tombstone reveals life of veteran 1st century Roman soldier and his slave
- Best of the Web: The PCR False Positive Pseudo-Epidemic
- AI program capable of predicting protein shapes, could 'revolutionize' medical research
- Chernobyl fungus could shield astronauts from cosmic radiation
- CNO energy-production mechanism detected in our Sun
- 'Superbolts' detected above atmosphere are over 1,000 times brighter than normal lightning
- Chromosomes revealed to look different than expected in never seen before 3D image
- Mitochondrial changes key to health problems in Space
- Scientists propose new way of ordering the elements
- Medicinal plant may have evolved camouflage to evade humans
- SOTT Focus: Anomalies in Vote Counts and Their Effects on Election 2020: Quantitative Analysis of Decisive Updates in MI, WI, and GA on and after Election Night
- Electronic skin that can feel
- The behavior of tiny liquid droplets are forcing a cell biology rethink
- CIA document reveals remarkable 'paranormal writing' abilities
- Fire ants love the smell of dirt
- 'No evidence' that asymptomatic Covid-19 cases were infectious, analysis of post-lockdown Wuhan concludes
- Playing with fire: Engineered immune cells elicit broad response to HIV in mice using CRISPR
- An old rat with no brain has raised some very interesting questions
- Scientists find unexplained light in space
- Surprising similarities between the human brain and the Universe
- Researchers use MRI technology to show telepathy between people
- Shallow 5.9 magnitude earthquake shakes the northern Argentine province of Salta
- Heavy snow and lowest-maximum-temperature-records fall across India
- Temperature extremes: Severe fire danger for Australia as November high temperatures smash records
- Deadly floods in Andhra Pradesh, India after heavy rain from Cyclone Nivar - at least 8 killed -100,000 hectares of crops damaged
- Flooding of desert after heavy rain south of Al Quoz, UAE
- Biggest solar flare in more than 3 years detected
- Torrential rain in São Carlos, Brazil turns streets into rivers
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Equatorial eruptions, electric petroglyphs and blizzards
- Streets engulfed as Lebanon hit by torrential rains - highways transformed into flowing rivers
- Kuwait streets, schools and hospitals flooded due to heavy rain
- Rare winter lightning detected in Iceland
- New study reveals troubling trend with hurricanes making landfall in the US
- Incredible snowstorm slams Krasnoyarskiy Kray, Russia
- Lightning strike kills 1,000 chickens in Zimbabwe
- Explosions at Volcan De Fuego, Guatemala
- Large ash content erupts from Ile Lewotolok volcano in Indonesia
- At least 3 dead in Italy's Sardinia as island is hit by severe flooding
- Tiger attacks scores of people in Assam, India
- Sinkhole causes crane collapse in midtown Toronto - 2nd for city in 4 days
- Severe hailstorm hits West Al Qassim, Saudi Arabia,
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Meteor fireball 'as bright as full moon' spotted in night sky over Japan - 2nd for the country in 4 days
- Meteor fireball captured blazing over Connecticut
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- Bolide captured over southern Spain
- 'Loud bang' heard across Dorking and Westcott, UK
- Meteor fireball lights up Alabama sky
- Huge meteor fireball seen over US - 'Almost thought it was a plane crashing'
- Meteor fireball blazes over Albany, Missouri
- Bright meteor fireball lights up night sky over Puerto Rico
- Meteor fireballs reported over Quebec and Japan
- The genetics of side-effects
- Meat is Magnificent: Water, Carbon, Methane & Nutrition
- Here's why you should skip the COVID vaccine
- Best of the Web: Activating the vagus nerve could lower your risk for Covid-19 and other inflammatory conditions
- Peer-reviewed hydroxychloroquine study finds 84% fewer hospitalizations among early treated outpatients
- A low-fat, high-carb diet has been the largest public health experiment in history. As the world gets ever fatter, we MUST rethink
- American with rare muscle atrophy walks again thanks to treatment in Russia - US doctors gave him no chance of recovery
- Best of the Web: Masks are neither effective nor safe: A summary of the science
- Meat-free diets linked with greater risk of breaking bones - Oxford University study
- 4-year-old almost dies due to lung infection caused by prolonged mask wearing - doctor rants 'how many children must die?'
- Experts can't find a single child under 10 who passed on coronavirus to an adult raising hopes they pose no risk
- Best of the Web: Danish mask study finally published: No statistically significant difference between wearing or not wearing mask
- Stamping on the 'anti-vaxxers'
- Coronavirus emerged in Italy in September 2019 - Italian study
- McDonald's is seriously naming its plant-based burger 'McPlant'
- Third bird flu outbreak detected in England, cull begins - Holland culls 48,000
- Ice Age Farmer Report: Green new meal - New McPlant & UK's meat tax - Corporations push fake food
- Safety, effectiveness, transparency: What we still don't know about Pfizer vaccine
- Psychiatric study claims Covid-19 survivors at greater risk of developing mental illness
- Vaccine taskforce chief may benefit from £49m UK investment
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live Not By Lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- The curse of game theory and why it's in your self-interest to break the rules of the game
- Study on decision-making behavior - Nerve cell activity shows how confident we are
- New clues about 'travelling brain waves'
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Evidence suggests UFO whistleblower Bob Lazar was telling the truth all along - world owes him an apology
- Best of the Web: Drip-drip disclosure: Pentagon UFO unit 'to publicly release some findings' after ex-official says 'off-world vehicle' found
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
- Report: Lots of yelling at each other expected to fix things any day now
- Girl Scouts introducing 'Peaceful Protest' badge for girls who throw their first Molotov cocktail
- The most dangerous disease in the world
- Flashback: More Californians forced to run extension cords to neighboring states
- Must be Russia! Intel experts concerned media may tamper with election by asking Biden questions
- Facebook mandate: All content moderators must watch 'Monty Python And The Holy Grail
- Health experts across the globe recommend new strategy for maximizing personal social distance: Attend a Joe Biden rally
Quote of the Day
In the struggle for freedom, truth is the only weapon we possess.
- The 14th Dalai Lama
Recent Comments
He is so much part of "the club" he might even have invested in it deeply.
Seems to me that they would have only been lightly braised by that and hopefully she could still have sold them, though I expect that dead...
.....praise the Lord and pass the ammunition.....past time to stop this insanity....a few examples might put the fear in their puny little minds..
Yes it is well possible; although many people like me who are aware of all these hidden agendas for years, would be a bit stuck in case of an...
.. .. The Queen's inbred little bit#&? or, [Link]