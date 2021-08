© Unknown



"Framing one of your subordinates because they are investigating you is big. Doing it with a major press release hand in hand with the mainstream media hints that it is even bigger.



The SoS (secretary of state) being explicitly Soros funded means it is even bigger than that. This story unravels a ton of connections. Post about it wherever you can."

"ordered the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder to comply with inspection of election equipment, video footage, and other documents in the county.



"The Clerk's Office must prove that chain of custody remains intact and that there has been no unauthorized access to voting equipment in the county. Failure to do so will result in decertification of the specific voting equipment in Mesa.



"Colorado has the best election system in the nation, with built in security redundancies". As Secretary of State, my number one priority is to ensure all election security protocols are followed and to safeguard Coloradans' right to vote."

Colorado's Soros-funded Democrat secretary of stateon Tuesday while the clerk flew toGriswold and her election officials have refused to answer questions on the November 2020 election raised by some 1000 citizens of the state.Earlier, the computer set-up for the three-day symposium was subject to hack attacks, forcing organisers to twice run back-up systems.by the deputy standing in forAn employee of Dominion Voting Systems, whose equipment is under investigation in multiple states, reportedly accompanied the state officials conducting the raid. Dominion,Peters has been investigating reports of election irregularities in the county, and has been continually harrassed by the desperate, power-drunk Griswold, who is product of George Soros' Secretaries of State Project , as is Katy Hobbs, the Democrat Secretary of State for Arizona, who has been fighting the election fraud investigations there as well.Lindell was visibly upset and flustered by the development but ushered Peters, cyber expert Sean Smith and Republican activist Sheronna Bishop on to the stage well behind schedule.Mainstream media have jumped on the raid to spin the story that Smith's office is "under criminal investigation for a voting systems breach that gave passwords to a Qanon figure". In factposted on Twitter it wasand people should do everything to make it heard.In a statement, the crooked and nasty little Soros puppet said on Monday that she