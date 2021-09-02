- apoptosis (programmed cell death)
- clonal selection in the immune system
- the electron transport chain
- the citric acid cycle
- ATP synthesis
- epigenetic mechanisms for inactivating an X chromosome
- causes of diabetes
- the p53 tumor suppression mechanism
- a two part series on the malarial life cycle,
- a montage of DNA animations,
- a fun montage called "Body Code," which shows "a selection of biomedical animations that explore the human body at the microscopic and molecular scale"
Affirmation for Darwn's Ideas
I'm not claiming that these video creators support intelligent design. Frankly, I have no idea where they stand, although I note that Drew Barry in his TED video calls Darwin, "a scientist with very big ideas ... the superstar of biology," and he seems to affirm Darwin's ideas.
That's fine. From my vantage, these videos speak for themselves, just as the data explicated in innumerable scientific papers investigating the complexity of biology cannot help but speak to life's design — even if those design implications aren't explicitly affirmed in the papers. Thus, Barry's talk elicits applause when he shows DNA polymerase and explains that
you have billions of this machine right now, whirring away inside of you copying your DNA with exquisite fidelity. It's an accurate presentation and it's pretty much at the correct speed for what's occurring inside of you, though I left out error correction and a bunch of other things.The Design of Life
The audience is undoubtedly marveling at the complexity and, dare I say it, the design of life (as well as Barry's admirable animation skills!).
In any case, for all of our readers who love molecular machine videos, the links above should keep you off the streets for a little while. Grab your favorite beverage (or two), watch Barry's TED talk below, and then watch the molecular machine animations above. Enjoy!
