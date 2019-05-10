What the Darwinian Theory of Evolution Really Says

How complex is a cell?

What exactly is DNA and what does it do?

What is the relationship between DNA, a gene, and a chromosome?

What are amino acids and what do they do?

What are proteins, where do they come from, and what function do they serve?

When we talk about mutations, what exactly mutates, where and how?

A complete human genome consists of two sets of 3 billion individual letters each.



In addition to multiple, overlapping, linear, language-like forms of genetic information, the genome is full of countless loops and branches, like a computer program. It has genes that regulate genes that regulate genes. It has genes that sense changes in the environment and then instruct other genes to react by setting in motion complex cascades of events that can then respond to the environmental cue. Some genes actively rearrange themselves, or modify and methylate other gene sequences, basically changing portions of the instruction manual!

It takes the smartest of us, and a lot of effort, to intelligently design the sophisticated technology we have today, like supercomputers.

Yet according to Darwinists, something much more complex than anything we've ever designed just arose out of random errors.

There is abundant evidence that most DNA sequences are polyfunctional, and are, therefore, poly-constrained. This fact has been extensively demonstrated by Trifonov (1989). For example, most human coding sequences encode for two different RNAs that read in opposite directions (i.e., both DNA strands are transcribed-Yelin et al., 2003). Some sequences encode for different proteins, depending on where translation is initiated and where the reading frame begins (i.e., read-through proteins). Some sequences encode for different proteins based upon alternate mRNA splicing. Some sequences serve multiple functions simultaneously (i.e., as a protein-coding sequence and as an internal transcriptional promoter). Some sequences encode for both a protein coding region and a protein-binding region.

The Many Shortcomings of Darwinism

Dawkins doesn't tell us anything about what A and B were and what they did together. This gives us little idea of what's really going on. He fails to mention what "new information" appeared and how it was really new, rather than just a modification of the old. His idea of complexity is two (2) parts. He says nothing about how "mutation A" passed through natural selection when it did "absolutely nothing" without mutation B. Of course it wouldn't occur to him to even wonder how the genetic code might have been damaged by whatever happened there.

"The fundamental principle seems very likely to be this: minor random variations around a designed blueprint are possible and can be helpful, but are severely limited in scope. For new basic designs such as those at the biological level of family and above, additional information is necessary, information that is beyond the ability of mindless processes to provide."

"... the bacterium has repeatedly thrown away chunks of its genetic patrimony, including the ability to make some of the building blocks of RNA. Apparently, throwing away sophisticated but costly molecular machinery saves the bacterium energy. Nothing of remotely similar elegance has been built.



[...]



The lab bacteria performed much like the wild pathogens: A host of incoherent changes have slightly altered pre-existing systems. Nothing fundamentally new has been produced. No new protein-protein interactions, no new molecular machines. As with thalassemia in humans, some large evolutionary advantages have been conferred by breaking things. Several populations of bacteria lost their ability to repair DNA."

The overwhelmingly deleterious nature of mutations can be seen by the incredible scarcity of clear cases of information-creating mutations. It must be understood that scientists have a very sensitive and extensive network for detecting information-creating mutations, and most geneticists are diligently keeping their eyes open for them all the time. This has been true for about 100 years. The sensitivity of this observational network is such that even if only one mutation out of a million unambiguously creates new information (apart from fine-tuning), the literature would be overflowing with reports of this happening. Yet I am still not convinced there is a single, crystal-clear example of a known mutation which unambiguously created information. There are certainly many mutations which have been described as beneficial, but most of these beneficial mutations have not created information, but rather have destroyed it.



[...]



During the last century, there was a great deal of effort invested in trying to use mutation to generate useful variation. This was especially true in my own area, plant breeding. When it was discovered that certain forms of radiation and certain chemicals were powerful mutagenic agents, millions and millions of plants were mutagenized and screened for possible improvements. [...] For several decades this was the main thrust of crop improvement research. Vast numbers of mutants were produced and screened, collectively representing many billions of mutation events. A huge number of small, sterile, sick, deformed, aberrant plants were produced. However, from all this effort, almost no meaningful crop improvement resulted. The effort was an enormous failure for the most part and was almost entirely abandoned. Why did this huge mutation/selection experiment fail even with a host of Ph.D. scientists trying to help it along? Because even with all those billions of mutations there were no significant new beneficial mutations arising.

Common Ancestry

Origin of life inexplicable (more on this in part 3)

Sophisticated, functional, complex code cannot arise accidentally

Random processes are not creative

Most mutations have little to no impact on survival but degrade the code

Natural selection is powerless in most cases

Irreducible (or any decent) complexity can't be overcome by RM+NS

Deleterious mutations overpower beneficial ones thousands to one

The fossil record doesn't support the Darwinist model

Observations and experiments have only shown very simple adaptation and broken genes

Mutations induced by radiation don't result in any improvement, just damage

Similarity of structure is not evidence for evolution

Much "evidence" for evolution is known to be fake yet keeps being shown

The idea that given enough time, anything is possible, is a fallacy

If neither Creationism nor Darwinism Has the Answers, Then What Does?

Neo-Darwinism says Random Mutation + Natural Selection + Time = Evolution.

Random mutation is noise. Noise destroys.

Cells rearrange DNA according to precise rules (Transposition).

Cells exchange DNA with other cells (Horizontal Gene Transfer).

Cells communicate with each other and edit their own genomes with incredibly sophisticated language.

Cells switch code on and off for themselves and their progeny (Epigenetics).

Cells merge and cooperate (Symbiogenesis).

Species 1 + Species 2 = New Species (Hybridization). We know organisms rapidly adapt because scientists produce new species in the lab every day.

Adaptive Mutation + Natural Selection + Time = Evolution 2.0.

Symbiogenesis is never mentioned.

Horizontal Gene Transfer is briefly touched on once, downplayed and presented as scarcely ever crossing from one species to another.

Epigenetics gets one tiny footnote in chapter 8. He breezily shrugs it off as a "modest buzzword" and "confused theory that will enjoy 15 minutes of fame." (At the time of this writing, "Epigenetics" is a major focus in genomics and appears 129,000 times in Google Scholar. The number of entries has doubled in the last two years - clearly a hot field of research.)

Transposition is never mentioned.

Genome Duplication is never mentioned.

The Origin of Life

The Big Picture