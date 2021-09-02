SOTT Earth Changes Summary - August 2021: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
Sott.net
Thu, 02 Sep 2021 05:28 UTC
Rescue work was hampered by damaged roads and bridges, and further efforts were halted by floods caused by Tropical Storm Grace. The latest reports register more than 2,200 dead and 12,200 injured.
Ida, the fifth-most-powerful hurricane to strike the US, wreaked havoc on the Louisiana coast, leaving widespread destruction in major cities like New Orleans. Extreme wind and rain, fallen trees and flooding damaged basic infrastructure, a million homes and businesses were left with no electricity, and more than 600,000 people lacked running water. The hurricane caused $50 billion in total damage.
More than 1,100 homes in North Korea were damaged, thousands of people evacuated, and farms and roads washed away after days of heavy rains and floods. Authorities expect a negative impact on food supplies due to the significant crops damage.
91 wildfires are now burning across the US triggering states of emergency and mass evacuations. This year, 37,803 fires have burned more than 3 million acres across the United States. During the same period in 2020, 32,059 fires burned a total of 2.1 million acres. Idaho is the state with the biggest number of large fires, however, Oregon has the most acres burned: 554,587 among its 11 fires.
Extreme heat is baking North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Nebraska all contain areas of extreme drought. North Dakota and Minnesota, in particular, are experiencing near-record lows in soil moisture, affecting crops.
The Caldor Fire continued to experience unprecedented growth due to extremely dry fuels pushed by the southwest winds in Northern California. Nearly 50,000 acres have been scorched, destroying dozens of homes.
More than 1,100 people were evacuated by sea from the tourist hotspot of Bodrum to escape Turkey's forest fires burning along the Mediterranean coast. In Greece, the fires have forced the evacuation of four villages. The fire was in a mountain forest 30 kilometers (19 miles) east of Patras, Greece's third-largest city. Aided by strong winds, the fire raced down the slopes and threatened seaside villages.
Wildfires also ravaged forests and villages in the Kabyle region of Algeria, covering the mountainous area with thick clouds of smoke. At least 65 people died, including 25 soldiers who were part of the rescue efforts
Most of the wildfires around the world have been triggered by dry conditions, strong winds, and increased lighting strikes. Rather symbolic for a world that is also figuratively on fire as well.
Now to the other extreme of the thermometer, Colorado and Utah got covered in snow just after the hottest couple of months ever. This sudden drop to "winter-like" temperatures in August is far from normal.
Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Argentina, Australia, and South Africa also reported unusually cold temperatures and heavy snow this winter.
All this and more in our SOTT Earth Changes Summary for August 2021:
Watch it also on Sott.net's Vimeo channel:
To understand what's going on, check out our book explaining how all these events are part of a natural climate shift, and why it is taking place now: Earth Changes and the Human-Cosmic Connection
Check out previous installments in this series - now translated into multiple languages - and more videos from SOTT Media here, here, or here.
You can help us chronicle the signs by sending your video suggestions to:
[Link] My thinking is that the prayers were not specific enough, jk.
P.S. We are both run by the biggest morons, aka momos (possibly in the universe of ten trillion galaxies!), but certainly here where I came for powder skiing in '74, while we still had powder snow. And I've been politically active more than possibly anyone you know, one small e.g., I ran against Hatch in 2012 and was 100% blocked out--for these horrific ideas, while Hatch brought us the NSA, with the CIA and FBI largely or predominantly originating from here (they're trained to obey, not question, and are trained in many languages for their "missions" to convert the world). The momos have astounding financial tentacles that you aren't likely to hear about. [Link]