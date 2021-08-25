© Cleric77/CC BY-SA 3.0/Wikimedia Commons



© Amnesty International U.K.



Backed by the West

"Every girl could go to high school and university. We could go where we wanted and wear what we liked ... We used to go to cafes and the cinema to see the latest Indian films on a Friday ... it all started to go wrong when the mujahedin started winning ... these were the people the West supported."

© Library of Congress



"Gary placed a bundle of cash on the table: $500,000 in one-foot stacks of $100 bills. He believed it would be more impressive than the usual $200,000, the best way to say we're here, we're serious, here's money, we know you need it ... Gary would soon ask CIA headquarters for and receive $10 million in cash."

'Larger Interests'

© Erwin Franzen/CC BY-SA 1.0/Wikimedia Commons



"the United States' larger interests ... would be served by the demise of the PDPA government, despite whatever setbacks this might mean for future social and economic reforms in Afghanistan."

© RAWA/CCBY 3.0/Wikimedia Commons



The Game

"I confess that [countries] are pieces on a chessboard upon which is being played out a great game for the domination of the world."

"This is a moment to seize. The Kaleidoscope has been shaken. The pieces are in flux. Soon they will settle again. Before they do, let us re-order this world around us." On Afghanistan, he added this: "We will not walk away [but ensure] some way out of the poverty that is your miserable existence."

© US State Department



"The oppressed people of Afghanistan will know the generosity of America. As we strike military targets, we will also drop food, medicine and supplies to the starving and suffering ... "

Orifa

As a tsunami of crocodile tears engulfs Western politicians, history is suppressed. More than a generation ago, Afghanistan won its freedom, which the United States, Britain and their "allies" destroyed.the cousin of King Zahir Shah. It was an immensely popular revolution that took the British and Americans by surprise.Foreign journalists in Kabul, reported The New York Times, were surprised to find that "nearly every Afghan they interviewed said [they were] delighted with the coup." The Wall Street Journal reported that "150,000 persons ... marched to honor the new flag ... the participants appeared genuinely enthusiastic."The Washington Post reported that "Afghan loyalty to the government can scarcely be questioned." Secular, modernist and, to a considerable degree, socialist, the government declared a program of visionary reforms that included equal rights for women and minorities. Political prisoners were freed and police files publicly burned.Under the monarchy, life expectancy was 35; 1-in-3 children died in infancy. Ninety percent of the population was illiterate. The new government introduced free medical care. A mass literacy campaign was launched.For women, the gains had no precedent; by the late 1980s, half the university students were women, and women made up 40 percent of Afghanistan's doctors, 70 percent of its teachers and 30 percent of its civil servants.So radical were the changes that they remain vivid in the memories of those who benefited. Saira Noorani, a female surgeon who fled Afghanistan in 2001, recalled:Yet it was never the "puppet" derided in the West, neither was the coup against the monarchy "Soviet backed," as the American and British press claimed at the time.President Jimmy Carter's secretary of state,later wrote in his memoirs: "We had no evidence of any Soviet complicity in the coup."In the same administration wasa Polish émigré and fanatical anti-communist and moral extremist whose enduring influence on American presidents expired only with his death in 2017.In his semi-official history, Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward wrote that the CIA spent $70 million on bribes alone. He describes a meeting between a CIA agent known as "Gary" and a warlord called Amniat-Melli:Recruited from all over the Muslim world,Others were recruited at an- within sight of the doomed Twin Towers. One of the recruits was a Saudi engineer calledThe aim was to spread Islamic fundamentalism in Central Asia and destabilize and eventually destroy the Soviet Union.In August 1979, the U.S. embassy in Kabul reported thatRead again the words above I have italicized. It is not often that such cynical intent is spelt out as clearly. The U.S. was saying that a genuinely progressive Afghan government and the rights of Afghan women could go to hell.Armed with CIA-supplied Stinger missiles and celebrated as "freedom fighters" by Margaret Thatcher,Calling themselves thethe mujahedin were dominated by war lords who controlled the heroin trade and terrorized rural women.whose mullahs wore black and punished banditry, rape and murder but banished women from public life.In the 1980s, I made contact with thewhich had tried to alert the world to the suffering of Afghan women. During the Taliban time they concealed cameras beneath their burqas to film evidence of atrocities, and did the same to expose the brutality of the Western-backed mujahedin. "Marina" of RAWA told me, "We took the videotape to all the main media groups, but they didn't want to know ...."In 1992, the enlightened PDPA government was overrun. The president, Mohammad Najibullah, had gone to the United Nations to appeal to for help. On his return, he was hanged from a street light.Said Lord Curzon in 1898:The viceroy of India was referring in particular to Afghanistan. A century later,used slightly different words following 9/11:Blair echoed his mentor,who spoke to the victims of his bombs from the Oval Office:Their declarations of concern were cruel illusions for an imperial savagery "we" in the West rarely recognize as such.In 2001, Afghanistan was stricken and depended on emergency relief convoys from Pakistan. As thereported, the invasion indirectly caused the deaths of some 20,000 people as supplies to drought victims stopped and people fled their homes.Eighteen months later,In the village of Bibi Maru, I watched a woman called Orifa kneel at the graves of her husband, Gul Ahmed, a carpet weaver, and seven other members of her family, including six children, and two children who were killed next door. An American F-16 aircraft had come out of a clear blue sky andon Orifa's mud, stone and straw house. Orifa was away at the time. When she returned, she gathered the body parts.Months later, a group of"Two dollars for each of my family killed," she said.In the wake of 9/11, theIn high secrecy, Taliban leaders had been invited to the U.S. and entertained by the CEO of thein his Texas mansion and by the CIA at its headquarters in Virginia.later George W. Bush's vice president.In 2010, I was in Washington and arranged to interview the mastermind of Afghanistan's modern era of suffering,I quoted to him his autobiography in which he admitted that his grand scheme for drawing the Soviets into Afghanistan had created "a few stirred up Muslims".When we watch the current scenes of panic at Kabul airport, and listen to journalists and generals in distant TV studios bewailing the withdrawal of "our protection," isn't it time to heed the truth of the past so that all this suffering never happens again?