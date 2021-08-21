Fourteen cattle were killed and six persons were injured after being hit by lightning at Talsur village in Lanjigarh block of Kalahandi district on Friday.According to sources, a herder Budu Majhi was grazing some cattle in a nearby forest yesterday. He was accompanied by three minor boys and two minor girls who were also grazing their cattle.As it started to rain in the afternoon, all of them took shelter under a tree. Suddenly, lightning struck them killing 14 cattle on the spot.The herder Budu Majhi and five others identified as Parmeshwar Majhi (14), Damodar Majhi (10), Sanju Majhi (9), Gautam Majhi (7), and Niranti Majhi (12), were also injured in the lightning strike.All of them were rushed by locals in an ambulance to Biswanathpur Community Health Centre (CHC). While five among them were discharged after preliminary treatment, Parmeshwar is still undergoing treatment.