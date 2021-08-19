© AlamyArts correspondent



'Its austerities — coarse bread, vegetables and pulses — could irritate the gut and fail to provide essential nutrients.

WHAT WAS BRITAIN LIKE IN THE 14TH CENTURY?



During the 14th Century, Britain was in the depths of the Dark Ages.



Child mortality was high, up to a third of all children did not survive past the age of five due to illness, disease and poor medical knowledge.



Up to 20 per cent of women would die during child birth or because of post-birth infections.



If a person survived a risky childhood and lived in a time without war, the average life expectancy peaked at around 40-45 years of age.



The House of Plantagenet were the royals that oversaw the entire century; from Charles III through to the deposition of Richard II in 1399.



In the middle of the century, a four year span between 1347 to 1351 saw one of the worst pandemics of all time - The Black Death.



It killed an estimated 200 million people - between 30 and 60 per cent of the total European population.



The Oriental rat flea was infected with the Yersinia pestis bacterium which spread the plague through the dirty streets and villages that were so popular during this era as hygiene and germs were not understood.



As well as one of the worst cases of diseases in human history which killed millions of people, scores of people perished due to a lack of food thanks to The Great Famine which spanned from 1315 to 1317.



Poor weather conditions saw a terrible yield of grains and caused a Europe-wide food shortage.



Starvation accounted for millions of death and a rise in crime, cannibalism and infanticide during this time.



If childbirth, diseases, plague or starvation didn't cause a premature death many people met their end in a more violent manner as conflicts were commonplace.



The Hundred Years' War (which lasted 116 years from 1337 to 1453) was a series of conflicts waged between the kingdoms of England and France over the 'rightful' succession to the French throne.



In 1381, the working-class people snapped back at the affluent rulers in the 'Great Rising' or the 'Peasants revolt' in which 1,500 rebels died in protest against poor living conditions and increasing taxes.

It may sit in an idyllic spot overlooking the Somerset Levels, but as it turns out things weren't always so heavenly at Muchelney Abbey.That's because new research has revealed that the abbey had a dedicated toilet block, which proved crucial in the 14th century after meat was introduced into monks' diets.It caused bouts of flatulence, constipation and diarrhoea, experts said, and no doubt plenty of misery among the medieval inhabitants who had to put up with it.ButAnd it wasn't just the gastric health of the monks that was affected —to comply with newly introduced rules around the consumption of meat.Up until that point the monks of Muchelney Abbey had followedBut new research by English Heritage has revealed the changes that were made to the abbey when the law was relaxed.The large abbey kitchen was also divided into two parts — one where food was prepared to serve in the refectory and one where meat was prepared to serve in the misericordIt wasThe two-storey outbuilding still remains remarkably intact and gives Muchelney an unlikely claim to fame as home to Europe's best preserved medieval monastic latrine.by English Heritage historian Dr Michael Carter, shows quite how much the change in the rules was embraced at Muchelney.The inevitable outcome of such indulgence is evident in the suggested medical remedies added to the breviary by Muchelney's abbots.within the abbey.Dr Carter said: 'The necessities of nature were an ever present concern for medieval monks — it's no coincidence Muchelney Abbey boasts the remains of a fine medieval toilet block — and diet was a constant cause of digestive problems.'But the introduction of luxuries such as red meat could likewise have unfortunate, if entirely predictable, consequences and these were clearly a source of concern for the monks.'Muchelney provides fascinating evidence of how the buildings of monasteries were refashioned to serve the evolving daily lives of the monks. The evidence really gets to the fundamentals of monastic life in the Middle Ages.', when complete the abbey's buildings included a magnificent church, cloister, chapter house, dormitory, refectory, and lodgings for the abbot.Alongside the toilet block, Muchelney Abbey retains some remarkably complete medieval buildings, especially the late medieval abbot's house.This summer the entire abbey has been given refreshed interpretation inside and out, with new explanatory panels and an updated collection of artefacts on display to the public.