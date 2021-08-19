two-headed sea turtle

Two-headed sea turtle
Biologists made a rare discovery while out patrolling the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in North Carolina.

Video taken by a National Park Service ranger shows a two-headed sea turtle squirming in someone's gloved hand on a beach.

"Are two heads really better than one?!" the Cape Hatteras National Seashore wrote on Facebook. "It's not everyday that park biologists find a two-headed sea turtle!"

This discovery comes about one month after another two-headed sea turtle was found at Edisto Beach State Park in South Carolina.