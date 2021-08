Aug. 15, 2021

First recorded by cameras on the space shuttle in 1989, blue jets are part of a growing menagerie of transient luminous events (

TLEs

) in the upper atmosphere.

the global electrical circuit

PERSEID METEOR SMOKE

© James W. Young

FARSIDE EXPLOSION

GIANT SOLAR PROMINENCE

© Maximilian Teodorescu

Rain. Clouds. Thunder. The stratosphere has none of those things. Weather up there is pretty dull. Except when the lightning starts....Researchers call them "blue jets." The elusive discharges leap into the stratosphere from thunderstorms far below. They are rarely seen, but storm chaser Rob Neep was able to capture some over Sonora, Mexico, on August 3rd:"I couldn't believe my eyes," says Neep, a former TV photojournalist. "I was actually looking for sprites when the jets appeared., both my cousin and I observed them."Oscar van der Velde of the Lightning Research Group at the Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya watched Neep's video and says it is "Excellent-perhaps the best example of classic blue jets we've seen in a long time!"They appear alongside sprites, ELVES, and other lightning-like forms . Blue jets, however, seem to be more elusive than the others, often frustrating photographers who try to catch them.says van der Velde. "It might have something to do with their blue color. Earth's atmosphere naturally scatters blue light, which makes them harder to see. Neep's video was taken from a relatively high altitude site (elevation 3500 ft); thin clear air probably helped.""Not all storms have blue jets," he allows. "Even so, blue jets may be much more common than we think."In 2018, SpaceX launched Europe's Atmosphere-Space Interactions Monitor ( ASIM ) to the International Space Station to study TLEs from space. Data from ASIM show thatIt's important to study blue jets because, according to van der Velde,And on top of everything else, "they're beautiful," says Neep. "I was lucky to catch some."Photographer James W. Young was watching the sky on Aug. 13th when a fragment of Comet 109P/Swift-Tuttle hit the atmosphere over Oregon traveling 130,000 mph. This is what happened:"This -6 magnitude Perseid fireball disintegrated in front of my camera and left a smokey trail that lingered for nearly 3 minutes," says Young.The comet fragment was probably the size of a pebble or, at most, a golf ball. Slicing through the atmosphere, its surface rapidly ablated, vaporizing to form a trail of dust-sized specks and molten microdroplets almost 30 km long. As Young watched, the "Perseid smoke" diffused into the mesosphere where, one day, it might catch a wisp of water vapor and turn into a noctilucent cloud Yesterday, Aug. 15th (0508 UT), a gigantic filament of magnetism erupted from the farside of the sun: movie . SOHO saw a CME fly away from the blast site, but it will not hit Earth. The explosion is interesting because it signals the presence of an active region on the farside of the sun, which could turn to face us later this week. Solar Flare alerts: SMS Text For the 3rd day in a row, a fiery prominence is dancing along the sun's northeastern limb. The shapeshifting structure has grown taller each day. Today, says photographer Maximilian Teodorescu, "it looks like a ghost rider on a horse."A really, really big horse. It's almost 10 times taller than Earth and 15 times as wide. These dimensions make it an easy target for backyard solar telescopes.Solar prominences are clouds of hydrogen gas held up by magnetic fields. The dynamics of this one suggest it is unstable. The next photo of this prominence, whoever takes it, might capture an explosion.