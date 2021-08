© Joe Raedle / Getty Images



Last month, some members of Congress who have downplayed the significance of the Jan. 6 insurrection gathered outside the Justice Department to get answers, they said, about the treatment of people arrested for allegedly storming the Capitol.Even though the press conference by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz, Paul Gosar, and Louie Gohmert didn't get very far — it was memorably ended by protesters and a persistent man with a whistle — Matt Braynard, who was not a part of the event, would still like to take credit for it.Braynard has been hosting smaller protests on behalf of the Capitol rioters for two months, including one at the DOJ and another at the DC jail (The vast majority of the more than 560 people arrested in the aftermath of Jan. 6 have been allowed to go home pending trial.) He's raised conspiracy theories about the government's and " left-wing infiltrators '" involvement in the events of Jan. 6 and contributed to the right's canonization of Ashli Babbitt, the Trump supporter who was shot and killed inside the Capitol."This is the modern civil rights struggle of our time," he told BuzzFeed News in an email.Braynard says he measures his success by the fact that some members of Congress are hosting similar protests and writing their own letters to DOJ now. In an interview Thursday, he also took credit for Trump's focus on Babbitt in recent press statements. "You see President Trump now asking about Ashli Babbitt and what happened to her. We believe this is because of our organization's efforts to bombard state legislators demanding answers by holding these events."Gaetz's office declined to comment when asked if Braynard had inspired the press conference at DOJ; the offices of the other members who attended did not respond. Gosar has spoken at previous protests related to Jan. 6 that Braynard has hosted, however.Braynard has big plans for his September Capitol protest. He says he'll have the largest stage he is "allowed" along with a giant screen that will "present evidence that's not been allowed to be presented in any of the hearings that have been held so far on Capitol Hill." Members of Congress will speak, he says, but he won't share names.When Braynard first started Look Ahead America four years ago, which he branded as an "America First" organizing and voter registration campaign, it didn't get much attention at all. He says they raised less than $50,000 over four years. He thought the Trump campaign would see the value in his organization, which he has compared to an ACORN for the right. "But nope, I was completely wrong. Nobody cared. Nobody gave a damn," he said."That's the thing, isn't that funny? You talk about finding election fraud and the money flows in, but when you talk about registering voters, it kinda trickles," he told BuzzFeed News on Thursday.Braynard was the director of data and strategy for Trump's campaign from October 2015 until March 2016. He says he was let go after he asked for more money. The conversation got "very heated," he said, and afterward, he got a call saying he was out. Politico reported at the time that his departure was so sudden that the campaign was left "unable to access some of its files."Braynard says he wanted more money because he had a "family medical issue," but repeatedly emphasized that he didn't tell the campaign that at the time. "I kinda regret my departure," he said Thursday. "I would have worked for free, to be honest with you, if I did not have family. If I had no family, I would have worked for them for free and slept in my office, but I couldn't do that."A top staffer on Trump's 2016 team told BuzzFeed News that Braynard was fired after he asked for more money. But the staffer also said "he wasn't really qualified" for the job he had because he was hired at a point when recruitment was a huge struggle for the campaign."Nobody thought Trump was legitimate, or had any chance of winning, none of the establishment people would work for us. The main reason we hired him is because he lived in New York already and we wouldn't have to pay housing, which we had to do for tons of other people," the staffer said.Since he was let go, Braynard has been trying to reenter Trump's orbit and has been repeatedly rejected. Asked Thursday why he continues to center his work around a politician whose campaign let him go, Braynard rejected the question. "I'm not sure why that's confusing. Why would it be?"Braynard said he applied to be a field organizer in Pennsylvania for the 2020 campaign, a job he calls "the bottom of the bottom." It was well beneath his experience, he said, but he wanted to help out.Still, he didn't get the job. Braynard says "somebody at the RNC" stepped in to keep him from being hired. "But I never stopped trying to be involved," he said.A spokesperson for Trump did not respond to a request for comment and Trump's 2020 campaign manager Bill Stepien declined to comment.He's also trying to make the event nonpartisan. He told BuzzFeed News that he invited Jesse Jackson to speak — "don't know what they're going to say" — and has asked attendees not to wear any campaign or election-related gear.Outside of his protest-planning, Braynard says he's working on a book proposal about his time on the Trump campaign and his work following the 2020 election. "I'm really trying to hopefully cash in on that with the nonfiction book because I think that's what people want to read," he said.