GoFundMe took down a conservative operative's fundraising page on Friday, asserting that it was spreading misinformation about the 2020 election. He claimed on Twitter that comparing the databases would require thousands of dollars, he claimed in a series of tweets on Thursday. He turned to GoFundMe after being unable to get support from the Republican Party or President Donald Trump's reelection campaign. But the following day, saying that it violated the site's terms of service. State election officials have repeatedly rejected that there was any mass voter fraud in the 2020 election, and numerous studies show voter fraud to be exceedingly rare in the U.S. There has been no evidence of major hacking into voting infrastructure, and the election has, by and large, gone smoothly. But as Trump's lead in critical swing states slowly slipped from his grasp, the president has been spreading conspiracy theories that fraudulent votes were being dumped to take away his reelection. These claims have no basis in evidence; the evolving numbers in key states reflect the unprecedented number of absentee ballots sent in amid the coronavirus pandemic. Braynard claims that he raised $220,000 when his page was taken down. A GoFundMe spokesperson told POLITICO that all the money was returned to donors. Braynard started a new fundraising campaign on another crowdsourcing site shortly after. "But we won't be stopped; please give even more on our new Crowd Sourcing page," he tweeted.