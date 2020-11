© Global Look Press / dpa / Stefan Sauer

Sidney Powell, one of the most vocal legal voices championing the Trump campaign's allegations of large-scale election fraud, has said she stands by her claims after the president's legal team seemingly distanced itself from her."The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic," Powell added, adding #KrakenOnSteroids hashtag to the message.Powell featured heavily at the Trump team press conference on Thursday. Standing alongside another Trump campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis and Giuliani, she alleged that the software and machines were used to "inject" votes for Biden and delete Trump votes.In an interview to Fox News' Lou Dobbs Tonight show on November 13, Powell promised that she would "release the Kraken" while referring to the explosive evidence she said she had. "Kraken" is the name of a gigantic sea monster from in Scandinavian folklore, made popular by the 2010 'Clash of the Titans' movie remake.