"I understand today's press release. I will continue to represent #WeThePeople who had their votes for Trump and other Republicans stolen by massive fraud through Dominion and Smarmatic, and we will be filing suit soon.



"The chips will fall where they may, and we will defend the foundations of this great Republic."

"Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump Legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the President in his personal capacity."

"Georgia's probably going to be the first state I'm gonna blow up. We've got tons of evidence. It's so much, it's hard to pull it all together. Hopefully, this week we will get it ready to file, and it will be biblical."

Sidney Powell has responded to the Trump Campaign's Sunday night announcement that she was not part of their legal team, telling CBS News:and ends with the hashtag #KrakenOnSteroids.The Trump Campaign issued a Sunday evening statement to clarify that attorney Sidney Powell, who has promised to unleash a 'biblical' election lawsuit in Georgia, is not part of the campaign's legal team.Trump Campaign general counsel Jenna Ellis tweeted a joint statement with Rudy Giuliani which reads:The announcement comes on the heels of a Saturday interview Powell gave to Newsmax, during which she said an upcoming election lawsuit in Georgia "will be biblical."Powell then claimed thatPowell alleged, while encouraging Georgia law enforcement officials to investigate.Powell claimed at a press conference last week, standing next to Giuliani and Ellis, that Dominion Voting Systems machines hadin favor of former Vice President Joe Biden - a claim she presented no evidence for, which(she notably bailed on an appearance with Tucker Carlson),Oddly, Trump seemed to consider Powell a member of his legal team last week.Earlier Saturday, Trump attorneyhinted on Newsmax that"I can't tell you right now what is coming in Georgia, but what is coming in Georgia will be shocking," he said.Others have noted that Ellis herself tagged Powell as a member of the team:The Washington Post, meanwhile (so take with appropriate grains of salt) is reporting that Trump told his advisers Powell was 'too much' for him, and doesn't view her as helpful anymore.