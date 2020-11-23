Eric MackNewsmax
Levying explosive claims of widespread voter fraud specifically tied to Dominion Voting Systems and potentially a pay-for-play scheme with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell on Newsmax TV
vowed to deliver a "biblical" voter fraud case this week.
"We've got tons of evidence; it's so much, it's hard to pull it all together," Powell told Saturday night's "The Count" co-hosted by Rob Schmitt and Mark Halperin, teasing the explosive allegation of the Georgia governor in a contested and key battleground state.
"Hopefully this week we will get it ready to file, and it will be biblical."
"It's a massive project to pull this fraud claim together with the evidence that I want to put in," she added.
"You name the manner of fraud and it occurred in Georgia."
Among the most explosive claims alluded to by Powell were:
- Joe Biden votes being "weighted" at 1.25 times and President Donald Trump votes being parsed at 3/4.
- Algorithms that gave Democrats 35,000 extra votes.
- Modifications made to voting machines after statutory cutoff dates for changes.
- Past election victories, including Hillary Clinton's primary victory over Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., being forced/decided by Dominion Voting Systems.
- Alleged pay-for-play kick-backs to public officials, potentially even Georgia GOP Gov. Kemp for a late grant to use Dominion Voting Systems.
"Georgia is probably going to be the first state I'm gonna blow up," Powell said rhetorically with her pending lawsuits alleging massive voter fraud.
We're inclined to believe Powell regarding the scale of the fraud she is suggesting took place; this election was probably rigged to the tune of millions of votes 'flipped' from Trump to Biden.
Powell's idea that the rigging was meant
to be more straightforward fits with what we saw happen. Digital flipping of votes occurred 'mid-stream', on the night, as they came in... but that there were too many for Trump so the system became overwhelmed somehow ("the algorithm crashed"), forcing the 'pause', followed by manual dumps of fraudulent ballots for Biden over subsequent hours and days.
Having said that, we're also wary of QAnon-like claims about 'justice being served any day now'. It's been 4 years and Killary is still very much free. The 'Venezuela-Cuba-China-Commies-did-this-to-us' angle is also, of course, pure BS. We're scratching our heads as to why the Trump legal team would sully their case with such provably false claims. Powell DOES also keep name-dropping the CIA, so at least she occasionally hones in on the most likely perps...
What Powell appears to be doing, in general, is drumming up popular support for Trump's case - and thus 'pressure' that can be applied on US Supreme Court judges when they do finally hear and see the evidence Powell, Giuliani et al present of mass vote fraud.
People can question the wisdom of this, but don't forget that those judges will be coming under far greater pressure from the deep state to certify the election of Joe Biden, 'or else'...
As things stand, Trump's going to need a 'hail mary' from 'on high' to 'un-steal' this election.
UPDATE 23 Nov 2020
In the space of a few hours, from conducting press conferences side-by-side with Powell to retweeting her interviews, the other lawyers representing Trump's re-election campaign have suddenly distanced the president from her:
And Powell's response:
Trump's chances of re-elections likely just took another dive.
R.C.