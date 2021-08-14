© Joaquin Corbalan / EyeEm via Getty Images



one of the authors of the UN report,

openly lauded

the fact that people "starting to get scared"

A Swedish politician who suggested that the UN's "code red" climate report was "scare propaganda" was subsequently forced to resign from her political party.Earlier this week,Hundreds of the same individuals who amplified that message are preparing to board fleets of CO2-belching airliners to lecture the rest of us once again at an upcoming climate summit later this year in Scotland.One woman who dared express a modicum of skepticism wasIn an interview with a local newspaper in Luleå,After partyVesterlund even tried to walk back part of her remarks, but was booted from the party anyway."That's right. It went wrong and I regret the interview to the extent that it did not appear what I really wanted to get out," she said."I do not deny the content of the UN climate report, but wanted to highlight thatVesterlund added.An added irony to the story is the fact that Jim Kossin,in reaction to fearmongering rhetoric was a benefit to the UN's political agenda."I think more and more people are starting to get scared," said Kossin, adding,And hopefully that'll affect the way they vote."So in other words, Vesterlund was basically booted for agreeing with an actual member of the UN panel that produced the report.