The Texas Senate passed the Republican voting bill on Thursday despite an almost 15-hour filibuster from a Democrat in protest.Debate on the measure began Wednesday evening before State Senator Carol Alvarado began speaking continuously without being able to lean on her desk, drink water, eat or use the restroom. She wrapped just before 9 a.m. local time on Thursday.of the bill aimed at enhancing election security shortly after she stopped.'Instead of making it easier to vote, [this bill] makes it easier to intimidate. Instead of making it harder to cheat, it makes it harder to vote,' Alvarado said in one of her last statements.Its passage comes afterIt's the second time that such a vote has been taking during ongoing quorum-bust.Texas Democrats fled their state for Washington, D.C. on two private jets chartered at $100,000the minimum number of members needed present to conduct business -Armed with a back brace, glasses and sneakers, Alvarado spoke through the night on the history of voter discrimination and read public statements decrying the bill and messages sent by supporters urging her to keep going, according to the Texas Tribune At one point she opened her drawer and held up a photo of her father. 'When I want to stop talking, I've opened this drawer a few times and I look at this man who made me who I am today. Thank you dad,' Alvarado said.