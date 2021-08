The Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday ruled the AWOL Democrats can indeed be arrested.State District Judge Brad Urrutia, a Democrat, signed an order Sunday night temporarily blocking the arrest of AWOL Texas Democrat lawmakers who fled the state to block the GOP's voting bills.Some of the Democrats have returned to Texas and a dozen or more are STILL in DC.

