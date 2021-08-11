During a press conference last week, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky admitted that her assertion that over 99 percent of covid patients dying in hospitals were unvaccinated was a load of nonsense.
The allegation, which was echoed by Anthony Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and other top officials, was exposed as a fraud on July 29 by the CDC's own statistics, which was published by the Washington Post. According to the CDC, the number of covid patient in-hospital deaths in May was 15% among the vaccinated, not 0.5 percent as they all claimed — a figure that is 30 TIMES more than they claimed.
The CDC and White House officials didn't tell the public that - because they were in overdrive trying to scare everyone into getting vaccines.
After being questioned Thursday on the number by a CNN reporter, Walensky said that
"those data were data that were from analyses in several states from January through June and didn't reflect the data that we have now from the Delta variant."In other words, to get that number they not only cherry-picked data from "several states" but they included data from January when covid deaths were at their peak and less than 10 percent of Americans had even taken the vaccine and they excluded the most recent data showing potentially waning protection.
What an astonishing act of fraud!
"CNN's Kaitlan Collins: Several of you and the President have repeatedly cited figures saying that 99 percent of those who die from COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 95 percent, around that, are hospital- — who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. With the Delta variant, do you still stand by these numbers, and do you have government data to back them up?Reports are coming out of Israel indicating the claim that vaccinated people aren't getting seriously ill is nonsense.
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: Yes, thank you for that question, Kaitlan. So those data were data that were from analyses in several states from January through June and didn't reflect the data that we have now from the Delta variant. We are actively working to update those in the context of the Delta variant. I do want to reiterate, though, that based on the data we're seeing — and we don't have fully updated numbers — universally, as we look at our hospitalizations and as we look at our deaths, they are overwhelmingly unvaccinated people."
The endless misinformation and disinformation coming from our public health "authorities" is astonishing.
At the same time they're being caught in lie after lie and flip-flopping all over the place they're demanding everyone who calls out their misinformation be banned from the internet!
Comment: No matter how bizarre the CDC's 'truth' may seem, the pattern of belief has been set. The Russiagate prototype comes to mind...completely debunked but remains effective.