"CNN's Kaitlan Collins: Several of you and the President have repeatedly cited figures saying that 99 percent of those who die from COVID-19 are unvaccinated and 95 percent, around that, are hospital- — who are hospitalized are unvaccinated. With the Delta variant, do you still stand by these numbers, and do you have government data to back them up?



CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky: Yes, thank you for that question, Kaitlan. So those data were data that were from analyses in several states from January through June and didn't reflect the data that we have now from the Delta variant. We are actively working to update those in the context of the Delta variant. I do want to reiterate, though, that based on the data we're seeing — and we don't have fully updated numbers — universally, as we look at our hospitalizations and as we look at our deaths, they are overwhelmingly unvaccinated people."

For some reason, people still think the CDC can be trusted.During a press conference last week,which was echoed by Anthony Fauci, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy, and other top officials, was exposed as a fraud on July 29 by the CDC's own statistics, which was published by the Washington Post. According to the CDC,not 0.5 percent as they all claimed — a figure that is 30 TIMES more than they claimed.The CDC and White House officials didn't tell the public that - because they were in overdrive trying to scare everyone into getting vaccines.After being questioned Thursday on the number by a CNN reporter, Walensky said thatWhat an astonishing act of fraud!The endless misinformation and disinformation coming from our public health "authorities" is astonishing.At the same time they're being caught in lie after lie and flip-flopping all over the place they're demanding everyone who calls out their misinformation be banned from the internet!