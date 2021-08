© Sebastien Salom-Gomis, AFP



Priceless artefacts lost in 2020 blaze

A Rwandan national suspected of causing a major fire that ravaged the cathedral in the French city of Nantes last year murdered a Catholic priest in western France on Monday, the interior minister and a source close to the investigation said."All my support for the Catholics of our country after the dramatic murder of a priest in the Vendée region," French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin wrote on Twitter, saying he was heading to the scene.A source close to the investigation, who asked not to be named, told the AFP that, according to the source.The man, a Rwandan national named asSenator Bruno Retailleau, a conservative who represents the Vendée region, identified the victim as Olivier Maire. He saidFrench President Emmanuel Macron "expressed all his sympathy" to the local religious community of Montfortians while Prime Minister Jean Castex expressed his "deep dismay" over the tragedy.Earlier on Monday, Marine Le Pen , who accuses the government of being weak on immigration, sought to capitalise on the incident,Interior Minister Darmanin immediately accused her of "causing debate without knowing the facts" saying the man could not be expelled from France while he was under judicial supervision.Immigration is set to be a major issue when Le Pen challenges centrist President Emmanuel Macron for the presidency next year.While firefighters were able to contain the Nantes blaze after just two hours and save the main structure, its famed organ, which dated from 1621 and had survived the French revolution and World War II bombardment, was destroyed.Also lost were priceless artefacts and paintings, including a work by the 19th-century artist Jean-Hippolyte Flandrin and stained glass windows that contained remnants of 16th-century glass. Repairs are due to take several years