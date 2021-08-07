© Eliyahu Yanai/ City of David



Above the ample signs of battle and conquest was "a period of abandonment with windblown sediments, then the earthquake

For archaeologists, an earlier historical anchor — if proven through hard, securely dated evidence — serves as an important stratigraphical benchmark for scientific excavations in Jerusalem.According to Tel Aviv University Prof. Israel Finkelstein, who was not involved in the current research,The early layer of the book of Amos includes materials which relate to the 8th century and hence it is possible that a devastating earthquake left a strong impression and was recorded."Through decades of research, archaeologists and seismologists have successfully documented the historical veracity of such an earthquake event that spread throughout the Kingdom of Judah 2,800 years ago. For example, at Finkelstein's Tel Megiddo site, a similarly dated earthquake has been established after years of research tracing seismic activity in several periods, "includingFinkelstein said.But only in recent excavations led by Dr. Joe Uziel and Ortal Chalaf was this destruction layer discerned in Judah's capital, Jerusalem. And it could be a real game-changer."It's not that per se we're providing here a way to date, but rather an anchor that we can compare what comes before and what comes after," cautiously explained IAA excavation co-director Uziel. It is not a new tool or technology to independently date an object or layer, such as carbon-14 dating. However, "if I know I should be looking for some kind of destructive event in the middle of the 8th century then I know what comes before and after," said Uziel, who today also heads up the IAA Dead Sea Scrolls Lab.Uziel told The Times of Israel that although his team was the first to identify this destruction layer, in reviewing previous excavation reports, they have concluded that. A research article and lecture on these findings will be available to the public on September 2 at the City of David's Megalim Conference.According to Uziel,being now excavated. It was excavated by Yigal Shiloh in the 1970s and published by Alon de Groot. There, the archaeologists discovered a building collapse that accorded with what Uziel saw in his area.Uziel noted."We can draw a line and say these are," said Uziel. "I feel pretty secure about it: one reason is the archaeological evidence, which at other sites has been found dating to the same time period, and two is the archaeological evidence at other sites which very clearly," he said, citing Tell es Safi/Gath and Hazor, among other locations.by a team led by Prof. Amotz Agnon of Hebrew University's Institute of Earth SciencesAgnon told The Times of Israel that while it is rare to pinpoint such a temporally distant event at such high resolution — to the century level — in the middle of the 8th century, his team sees a record of several earthquake events at the Dead Sea. As such, he said, this earthquake event discovered in Jerusalem "has potential" to be considered as a new dating anchor for archaeologists.is up for debate. It is not uncommon, said Agnon, to see earthquake clusters spanning over even decades of time: one big tremblor can trigger a sort of delayed domino effect of destruction.So while it may be impossible to link the earthquake destruction layer in Jerusalem with one specific event, in combination with the contemporary clear earthquake evidence found elsewhere in the Land of Israel, one could consider the group of potential tremors as one earthquake event, said Agnon.said Agnon.Agnon did not participate in the current City of David study, but is a co-author on research on ancient earthquake destruction throughout the country.According to Bar-Ilan University Prof. Aren M. Maeir, the director of the Tell es-Safi/Gath Archaeological Project,— in our case evidence of the 'waves' of energy that hit after an earthquake."Maeir was able to date the earthquake layer based on the levels below, including the securely dated Hazael destruction of 830 BCE.For his part, the new evidence of earthquake destruction in Jerusalem makes sense."I'm not surprised at all about these finds in Jerusalem.Maeir told The Times of Israel.Uziel and Chalaf write in their upcoming research paper that the importance of this new evidence goes beyond the historical fact of an earthquake having occurred in ancient Jerusalem and even "beyond the linkage between archaeology and the biblical text.""This provides an archaeological anchor for Jerusalem, which can now begin to be developed for the relative dating of assemblages before and after this anchor. In this sense, the Amos earthquake may serve Jerusalem's archaeology in the same manner as the destruction of Lachish in 701 BCE," write the authors.