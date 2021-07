© Oscar Bejerano, courtesy of the Israel Antiquities Authority



This little piggy wasn't bacon

It's the Levantine economy, stupid

Gods, figurines and shrimp

they also worshipped other deities, including Asherah, who was thought to be

God's wife

. They liberally made

figurines and other graven images

Remains of piglet from 2,700 years ago support the theory that ancient Israelites occasionally did eat pork, and the biblical taboo on this animal was only first observed in Second Temple era, Israeli archaeologists sayIsraeli archaeologists have unearthed the complete skeleton of a piglet in a place and time where you wouldn't expect to find pork remains: aexcavations in the so-called City of David , the original nucleus of ancient Jerusalem.The team of archaeologists behind the discovery reported their find in a study published in the June edition of the journal Near Eastern Archaeology The find of swineThe animal's skull clearly identifies it as Kingdom of Judah , says Lidar Sapir-Hen, an archaeozoologist at Tel Aviv University and at the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History.The fact that the skeleton was found intact, Sapir-Hen and colleagues report.But there can be little doubt of what the piglet's ultimate fate would have been had its home not collapsed for as yet unclear reasons., the room where the pig was unearthed birds , the archaeologists report., meaning the animals had long been dead and eaten when the building was destroyed, Sapir-Hen says."This suggests that this room was where meals were prepared or eaten," she says. "So this pig was just waiting for its turn."., says Joe Uziel, the Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologist who led the dig. It may have been destroyed by an earthquake or a more localized event, he speculates.In any case, Babylonians conquered Jerusalem and destroyed the First Temple, Uziel says.The building had at least four rooms and was located inat the time. Constructed with rough field stones, it was probably a private home, although the fact that bullae, or seal impressions , Uziel says.The excavation also yielded an elegantly carved bone pendant and a human figurine. Together with the great variety of animals found alongside the pig, all of this, the archaeologist says.The importance and central location of the house suggest that pig husbandry and pork consumption may have been a rare treat, but still very much part of "mainstream" food habits, he says. In other words, it doesn't look like this was something done secretively by, say, a poorer household that may have been desperately in need of a quick meal.At this point we have to wonder how to square the idea that pigs were infrequently but openly raised in Jerusalem withOf their flesh shall ye not eat, and their carcase shall ye not touch; they are unclean to you." (Leviticus 11:7-8)While domesticated pig bones are rarely found in Jerusalem and in most of the Levant, they are not entirely absent, Sapir-Hen notes. In excavations from the First Temple period in Jerusalem and in other sites from the Kingdom of Judah,, she says.Already back in the 1990s, archaeologists also observed that. Scholars thus concluded that a dearth of pig bones identified a site as Israelite, and that the biblical ban on partaking in pork was already known and observed in the First Temple period.But more recent research by Sapir-Hen and others has shown that the picture is much more complex For one thing,, a time before the writing of the Bible or the formation of ancient Israel.This dearth then continues in the Iron Age, not only in Judah but in many of its neighbors,, Sapir-Hen notes. Even when it comes to the supposedly pork-loving Philistines, the situation is actually more nuanced.While seemingly imported from Greece , swine bones are almost absent from their rural settlements, in keeping with the dietary habits of the rest of the Levant. Equally puzzling is the fact that in the Kingdom of Israel, Judah's northern neighbor, pig is rare in the early Iron Age, butAll of this indicates that the tendency to eschew pork in the Iron Age cannot be linked to a specific ethnic identity or to the biblical prohibition, Sapir-Hen concludes.: it is perhaps not a coincidence that the Jerusalem piglet was found near the city's spring. This may explain why,in larger urban settlements, whether in Philistia, in the Kingdom of Israel or, to a lesser extent, in the more built-up sections of Judah's capital, Jerusalem.This also gels with a growing body of research on the Israelite religion in the First Temple period. While scholars believe that parts of the Bible were already compiled at the tail end of this era , it is generally agreed that the holy text we know today only reached its final form after the Babylonian exile, in the Second Temple period.Additionally, a study published just last month in the Tel Aviv journal of archaeology looked at the finding, at archaeological sites throughout Israel, of bones from scaleless and finless fish . The research showed that catfish, sharks and other non-kosher fish were commonly consumed in Jerusalem and Judah during the First Temple period, and only for the late Second Temple period is there clear evidence that Jews were eschewing such banned seafood.In other words, biblical prohibitions that are considered signposts of the Jewish faith today were unknown, unheeded or non-existent back in the First Temple period. And it seems that, from time to time, the ancient Israelites were not averse to literally bringing home the bacon.