Two women who were recorded on video stealing a 7-year-old boy's "Make America Great Again" hat and accosting his Trump-supporting family pleaded guilty to multiple misdemeanor charges on Monday, including hate crimes.Prosecutors said Tuesday that their plea agreements with Olivia Winslow and Camryn Amy of Wilmington, Delaware, who also pleaded guilty to theft and child endangerment, were established with the "approval of the victims," according to the Winslow's and Amy's sentencings are scheduled for September. Prosecutors will reportedly not seek prison time as part of the plea agreement.