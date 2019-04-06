Society's Child
Mohawked lib brags about yelling, chasing elderly man in MAGA hat out of Starbucks, karma arrives swifty
Wed, 03 Apr 2019 00:01 UTC
Rubbish such as the insinuation that if you support secure borders and the rule of law, and don't want migrants by the thousands flowing into the country unchecked, then you hate brown people, which is the media-inspired stigma attached to every red MAGA hat in America.
The latest example of low-information liberals reacting to what they see on MSNBC and CNN was seen in a Palo Alto, Calif., Starbucks, where a woman with an affinity for Mohawks took to Facebook to boast about confronting an elderly man wearing a MAGA hat.
But thanks to a social media user going by the name "Amy," who turned the tables on the unhinged woman, this story has a happy ending.
Calling the man a "freak," the post under the account Parker Mankey declared that he "will never forget me and will think seriously about wearing that hat in my town ever again."
"I yelled at him. Called the entire Starbucks to order and yelled at him more about how it is not ok to hate brown people," she said. "He threatened to call the cops. I left after yelling at him some more."
Mankey, a progressive Democrat, explained that she verbally attacked the elderly man a second time
"I went back in and yelled that I had changed my mind and wanted him to call the police because I wanted to know his name, where he lived, his wife's name, and where his kids went to school," the Facebook post claimed.
She also said she called on other white people to denounce the man, explaining that it was their "duty."
But, alas, no one joined in on the lunatic tongue-lashing, to the dismay of the liberal.
The account appears to have been taken down, but here is a screen shot of the post:
She was an accountant for Gryphon Stringed Instruments, a music store that has been in Ventura for more than 40 years, according to Palo Alto Online.
The company posted the following message on it's Facebook page on Tuesday:
"With regard to the aforementioned incident on 4/1/19; the employee in question has been terminated. Gryphon does not believe anyone should be harassed or subject to hate speech no matter their beliefs."
But the story doesn't stop there. According to "Amy," Mankey's husband works for the Palo Alto Unified School District and the superintendent was tagged in a post drawing attention to his wife "inciting mob-like violence against an elderly man."
The post said a police report was filed against the woman for her actions, and while it's not likely that the husband will be held accountable for his wife's behavior - nor should he be - it's an example of unintended consequences of highly irresponsible behavior.
Perhaps, it will dissuade other unhinged cable news viewers from acting on what they see and hear from the Trump-hating media.
Comment: It's unlikely to dissuade anyone from anything. The left is currently so unhinged that they think it's acceptable behavior to scream at and harass an elderly man in public because he's wearing the wrong kind of hat. And this is just one in a long line of incidents involving people in MAGA hats being harassed. You can't reason with these people and even the publicized consequences of their actions are unlikely to deter others in their tribe from doing the same.
