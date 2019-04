© Facebook

One of the biggest problems with the Trump-hating media spewing its propaganda against President Donald Trump is that there are too many simple-minded folks in the U.S. who actually believe the rubbish.Rubbish such as the insinuation that if you support secure borders and the rule of law, and don't want migrants by the thousands flowing into the country unchecked, then you hate brown people, which is the media-inspired stigma attached to every red MAGA hat in America.The latest example of low-information liberals reacting to what they see on MSNBC and CNN was seen in a Palo Alto, Calif., Starbucks, where a woman with an affinity for Mohawks took to Facebook to boast about confronting an elderly man wearing a MAGA hat.But thanks to a social media user going by the name "Amy," who turned the tables on the unhinged woman, this story has a happy ending.Calling the man a "freak," the post under the account Parker Mankey declared that he "will never forget me and will think seriously about wearing that hat in my town ever again."She also said she called on other white people to denounce the man, explaining that it was their "duty."The account appears to have been taken down, but here is a screen shot of the post:And to be clear, Mankey was out to doxx the man.She was an accountant for Gryphon Stringed Instruments, a music store that has been in Ventura for more than 40 years, according to Palo Alto Online The company posted the following message on it's Facebook page on Tuesday:But the story doesn't stop there. According to "Amy," Mankey's husband works for the Palo Alto Unified School District and the superintendent was tagged in a post drawing attention to his wife "inciting mob-like violence against an elderly man."Perhaps, it will dissuade other unhinged cable news viewers from acting on what they see and hear from the Trump-hating media.