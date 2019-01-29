While attempting to travel from Las Vegas back home to St. Louis, Cool was called a "school shooter" over his hat and says another passenger asserted that they want to kill the president.
He was the only one escorted from the aircraft.
Just like in the incident prior to the election, which I reported on for We Are Change, Cool had boarded the plane in a MAGA hat and said the infamous slogan.
"I boarded saying 'MAGA, Trump 2020, Roger Stone is an innocent man' and when I got to my seat a guy said 'hey, I like your hat' and I thanked him. Then he said 'just kidding,' so I said 'oh okay, well let's Make America Great Again.' He responded by saying, 'yeah, until we kill him,'" Cool told the Gateway Pundit. "After that was when that lady chimed in calling me a school shooter. Just minutes later I was escorted off the plane without explanation."The airline staff claimed that Cool had been "making threats," which he emphatically denies.
"What do you think you did?" an airline staff member can be heard asking Cool on the video after he was escorted off the plane.
During the first incident, the staff claimed that the "Make America Great Again" slogan made another passenger "feel unsafe."
While some may say that he should have learned his lesson the first time - Cool maintains that he did nothing wrong and has every right to actively promote his views. He is correct. If someone was booted from a plane for saying "Black Lives Matter" the liberal media would be preparing to riot.
Following the last incident, a Frontier representative defended the actions of the crew. We have reached out to them for comment about this latest video and received an automatic response stating that the "email address is only for use by working journalists," and that they will "reply as soon as possible to requests from accredited members of the media."
We will update this story if they opt to provide a comment.
After the airline claimed no wrongdoing in the 2016 incident, another passenger on the flight reached out and provided this reporter with photos and details about what he had witnessed. He did not know Cool and had no connection to him prior to the flight and the story going viral.
"There was not one passenger that complained, it was all the flight attendant," the witness said at the time. "She didn't like it when he said 'lets make America great again.' Even the other flight attendants didn't understand what had happened. They stood behind my seat talking about having to write a report on something they didn't understand.""The flight attendant made a scene over absolutely nothing is what the other passengers were saying," the witness declared.
If you were on last night's flight and saw the incident, please contact The Gateway Pundit.
Cool is now seeking legal representation and intends to file a lawsuit against the airline.
Comment: Say what you will about MAGA hats but they sure are a handy tool in identifying NPCs.
