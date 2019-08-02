MAGA
© Global Look Press/Chirag Wakaskar
A New York man claims he was attacked by a group of teenagers in Manhattan this week for wearing one of President Trump's "Make America Great Again" hats.

Jahangir "John" Turan, the owner of an art gallery, told Fox 5 New York that the incident occurred Tuesday afternoon on Canal Street.

Earlier in the day, he said he visited Trump Tower and purchased one of the signature red hats featuring Trump's 2016 campaign slogan because "I think he's doing a great job."

Turan claims he was "jumped" by a group of about 15 young people who yelled obscenities like "f--- Trump" before allegedly assaulting him.

He accused one teenager of smashing his head into a scaffolding pole, resulting in severe bruises and a swollen eye.

"It all happened within 10 seconds," he said. "I jumped out, crossed the street and called the police."

Turan told the outlet that he suffered a fracture in his cheek and will hear from a specialist if there has been any permanent damage to his sight.
Jahangir

Jahangir "John" Turan
"It's sad to get beat up for wearing this hat. This is America," Turan said.

Police said that Turan declined medical attention, a local CBS affiliate reported.

The Hill has reached out to New York Police Department for comment.

The "MAGA" hat, a symbol of Trump's campaign, has sparked controversy since his 2016 election, and altercations involving the gear have drawn national attention before.

Two men in Maryland were charged with assault and robbery in April for allegedly attacking a man wearing the red cap.

A woman in Massachusetts was charged in February with disorderly conduct after confronting a man in a Mexican restaurant and forcefully taking his MAGA hat off his head. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said at the time that the woman was in the U.S. illegally and faced deportation.

A New Jersey teen was also arrested and charged that same month with attacking an 81-year-old man for wearing a "MAGA" hat.