australia lockdown protest
© Diego Fedele via Getty Images
Australians who merely post anti-lockdown information online could face fines of up to $11,000 under a draconian new piece of legislation.

Under the proposal, which is being pushed by the opposition in in New South Wales, protest organizers would be fined a whopping $20,000 and people who attend would be fined $5,500.

However, the law would punish "people sharing information on social media about illegal rallies and inciting others to illegally attend" even more harshly, hitting them with $11,000 fines.

The onerous fines are intended to neutralize a protest movement that has grown in recent weeks over New South Wales imposing yet another brutal lockdown on its citizens, which is now being enforced by military occupation of Sydney.

Shadow Police Minister Walt Secord said the massive fines were needed to "throw the book at these idiots who spread misinformation and lies along with the Delta variant."

Police Commissioner Mick Fuller warned of "online chatter" about a possible second protest this Saturday, using rhetoric that is usually reserved for terrorists planning a deadly attack.

Fines for not wearing masks, which are now compulsory even outdoors, are also set to rise to $500.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott even bragged about how many calls - a total of over 15,000 - had been received from people reporting on others for attending "illegal" protests.

"The 15,000 calls to Crime Stoppers is a clear message to the government that the community expects action," said Elliott.

As we previously highlighted, Australians have been placed under one of the most authoritarian lockdowns out of any major developed country.

A pregnant woman was arrested in her own home for planning an anti-lockdown protest on Facebook, while the state also gave itself the power to seize children from their parents and enter homes without a warrant under COVID-19 rules.

The chief health officer of New South Wales even went so far as to tell Australians that they shouldn't "engage in conversation with each other," even if they're wearing masks, in order to reduce the transmission of COVID.

Australian MP Frank Pangallo also recently asserted that unvaccinated people "will need to be controlled and restricted" by authorities.