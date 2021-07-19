Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Victoria will not be exiting lockdown at midnight on Tuesday - warning it would bring just a "few days of sunshine" - as the state records 13 locally acquired cases of COVID-19."All of them are linked to the current outbreak, so that's 72 active cases in total," Mr Andrews said., that are isolating at home or in another place which we have supported them to secure, so that's the best part of 16,000 who, to protect all of us, are staying at home."There were just under 55,000 tests, the results of which were received and are in these numbers."Mr Andrews said the state's progress in avoiding "thousands of cases" justified Victoria's five-day lockdown as the "right course"."We will not be ready to lift this lockdown at midnight tomorrow night," he said."Knowing what we know now, having seen what's unfolded during this lockdown, these last few days, we know that if we had been open then we would be just like Sydney -"And"This lockdown will be on only for as long as it needs to be."Mr Andrews wished NSW well in combating the COVID-19 outbreak as a problem in the state creates an "ongoing challenge for all of us".