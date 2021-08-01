Society's Child
Lagoon turns shocking pink and fish farming may be to blame
Euronews
Sun, 29 Aug 2021 12:00 UTC
The lagoon, near the town of Trewlew and 1,400km south of Buenos Aires, receives runoff from an industrial park and has turned the colour of fuchsia before.
In recent weeks, residents living near the lagoon blocked roads used by trucks carrying processed fish waste to treatment plants on the outskirts of their city.
With the area off-limits due to the protest, authorities granted authorisation for factories to dump their waste into the Corfo lagoon.
Who is to blame?
Residents have long complained of foul smells and other environmental issues around the lagoon and the nearby river.
"The lagoon turned pink last week and remained the abnormal colour on Sunday," says Pablo Lada, an environmental activist who blames the government for the lake being polluted. "Those who should be in control are the ones who authorize the poisoning of people."
Head of Environmental Control for Chubut province, Juan Micheloud, said last week, "The reddish colour does not cause damage and will disappear in a few days."
However, Sebastian de la Vallina, Planning Secretary for the city of Trelew disagreed: "It is not possible to minimise something so serious."
What's the solution?
Environmental engineer and virologist Federico Restrepo told AFP that this kind of fish waste should be treated before being dumped.
Dozens of foreign fishing companies operate in the area, mainly processing prawns and hake. These plants generate thousands of jobs for Chubut province, home to some 600,000 people.
"Fish processing generates work... it's true. But these are multi-million-dollar companies that don't want to pay freight to take the waste to a treatment plant that already exists in Puerto Madryn, 35 miles away, or build a plant closer," says Pablo Lada.
- Man disguises self as illegal immigrant so Democrats won't care that he's unvaccinated
- CDC experts on 'Delta variant': Do all the things that didn't work the first time!
- 27 covid-skeptic memes to get you through the day - part 8
- Florida man shoots himself while showing off gun in bar
- Jen Psaki banned from social media for spreading misinformation
- Report: FBI helped Thanos get six Infinity Stones in attempt to bust him on plot to kill half the universe
- CNN makes public service announcement on warning signs of dementia
- Interview with a coma patient
- Facebook to warn users they're using Facebook
- X gender on my passport instead of male or female is just the start: I want to identify as a dolphin
- Ricky Gervais dares wokesters to cancel The Office: 'I've been paid!'
- Public school student can't read but is already racist at a 12th-grade level
- Equality at last: Disney confirms Winnie The Pooh will now be voiced by an actual bear
- 'We at the NSA are not spying on you,' insists muffled voice coming from Tucker Carlson's toaster
- New evidence emerging that Critical Race Theory escaped from a college humanities department lab
- Bass Pro Shops announces 2-for-1 sale on full range of nuclear missiles - $50 specials!
- Jonathan Pie: Hancock is a ****!
- Huge spike noted in Americans buying F-15s after Biden suggests you'll need them to overthrow government
- Trump announces he is building 1,954-mile long Trump Hotel along southern border
- Get Locked Down
Quote of the Day
History shows that there is nothing so easy to enslave and nothing so hard to emancipate as ignorance, hence it becomes the double enemy of civilization. By its servility it is the prey of tyranny, and by its credulity it is the foe of enlightenment.
Recent Comments
The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, nor prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or...
The problem is they are not prepared. I saw that video from France where 10 demonstrators would gang up on one cop and the pigs ran off squealing....
And they are rioting Berlin--beautiful! [Link]
Those 'dunes' look like a photo of the surface of our Sun. [Link] Everything is connected
Ohhh, a Realistic Possibility that one in three will die! :O If I am to use CDC logic than I am surrounded by Realistic Possibilities!! There's a...
