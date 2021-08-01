© DANIEL FELDMAN/AFP



Who is to blame?

What's the solution?

A lagoon in Argentina has turned pink and environmentalists say dumped chemical waste is to blame. The colour comes fromThe lagoon, near the town of Trewlew and 1,400km south of Buenos Aires, receives runoff from an industrial park and has turned the colour of fuchsia before.In recent weeks,on the outskirts of their city."The lagoon," says Pablo Lada, an environmental activist who blames the government for the lake being polluted. "Those who should be in control are the ones who authorize the poisoning of people."Head of Environmental Control for Chubut province, Juan Micheloud, said last week, "The reddish colour does not cause damage and will disappear in a few days."However, Sebastian de la Vallina, Planning Secretary for the city of Trelew disagreed: "It is not possible to minimise something so serious."Environmental engineer and virologist Federico Restrepo told AFP that this kind of fish waste should be treated before being dumped.These plants generate thousands of jobs for Chubut province, home to some 600,000 people."Fish processing generates work... it's true. But these are multi-million-dollar companies that don't want to pay freight to take the waste to a treatment plant that already exists in Puerto Madryn, 35 miles away, or build a plant closer," says Pablo Lada.