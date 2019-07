© Pete Cline @yvrnewsphotog

Throughout the week, several photos have been posted online of the Vancouver harbour. These were not ordinary pictures, as the waters looked bright red!the waters in Vancouver have turned this vibrant blood red color and it is entirely due to an algae bloom.The algae producing this phenomenon — Noctiluca scintillans — is erroneously known as "red tide". It is not to be confused with red tide poisoning in fish.According to NOAA,Blooms like this can be caused by a number of things, including climate change, human activity orElysha Gordon, Canadian shellfish sanitation program coordinator with the DFO, explained that the colourful algae is not harmful to humans.There are tons of pictures and videos online from previous years showing the eerie colour.There is no clear answer as to how long this algae bloom will stick around in the Vancouver harbours and beaches, but as long as conditions remain ideal for the bloom, it will be staying.The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada has closed shellfish harvesting in many areas of B.C.'s South Coast because of the algae blooms, including from Bowen Island to Squamish and Vancouver's Burrard Inlet. The DFO also warns that, which can cause paralytic shellfish poisoning. The Vancouver park board said Thursday that Vancouver Coastal Health had not advised the board of any water quality issues because of the algae bloom, so there are no signs posted at beaches.But still I would advise not to drink too much of this water... And of course I wouldn't eat much shellfish right now. You will have plenty of time after this rare red tide algae bloom. Be careful!