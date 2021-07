© Express Photo/File



Two-third of Indians above the age of 6 had SARS-CoV-2 antibodies, show findings of the fourth nationwide serological survey conducted by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) in June-July. The survey results also suggest that about 400 million people or one-third of the country's population is still vulnerable to the novel coronavirus The survey was conducted across the country in June and July. Its findings are significant because this is for the first time children aged 6-17 years were included in the national serosurvey. The results of the survey were released by DG, ICMR, Dr Balram Bhargava.The survey was conducted in June and July, 2021 across 70 districts of 21 states. These are the same districts where three earlier rounds have been conducted during May-June (2020); August-September (2020); and December-January (2020-2021).The results of the ICMR's fourth round of national serosurvey shows that the overall sero-prevalence in the country was 67.6% in June and July, which is higher than the sero-prevalence rate recorded during the three earlier surveys - 0.7 percent during May-June (2020); 7.1 percent during August-September (2020); and 24.1 percent during December-January (2020-2021)."States/districts/areas without antibodies run the risk of infection waves," Bhargava said.The survey also shows that sero-prevalence was similar in rural and urban areas. It also suggests that 85 per cent healthcare workers had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2.Bhargava says there is a "ray of hope" but there is "no room for complacency." He emphasised on the need of maintaining Covid-appropriate behaviour and curbs on community engagement. He said societal, public, religious and political congregations should be avoided.