O:H header
Welcome to another edition of 'In The News', where the Objective:Health team look into the latest health headlines.

On this episode, we look into a new study out of India that found those with blood type O and, get this, smokers are less likely to contract Covid. We also do look into an analysis on the 'Covid crisis' in India that finds that, surprise surprise, there likely is no crisis. And finally, we look at a recent report out of the UK that shows that they are in the midst of a mental health crisis beyond anything that has happened in recent memory.

Join us for this episode of Objective:Health to get the O:H take on the latest news. Things are never what they seem.


