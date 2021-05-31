A legal notice is served by Indian Bar Association (IBA) upon Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, the Chief Scientist at the World Health Organisation (WHO) on May 25, 2021 for her act of spreading disinformation and misguiding the people of India, in order to fulfil her agenda.The notice is based on the research and clinical trials carried out by 'Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance' (FLCCC) and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) Panel, who have presented enormous data that strengthen the case for recommendation of Ivermectin in prevention and treatment of COVID-19.However, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) and All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi have refused to accept her stand and have retained the recommendation for Ivermectin under 'May Do' category, for patients with mild symptoms and those in home isolation, as stated in 'The National Guidelines for COVID-19 management' last updated on May 17, 2021.IBA has observed that the content of several web links to news articles/reports included in the notice served upon Dr. Soumya Swaminathan on May 25, 2021, which was visible before issuing the notice, has either been removed or deleted now.IBA had anticipated this and therefore, we have downloaded soft copies of these news articles before issuing the legal notice. It is ludicrous on part of the forces resorting to such cowardly acts, for they do not know that they are providing very strong evidence of their desperate attempt at blocking information/news regarding Ivermectin.