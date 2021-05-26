Comment: It's becoming clear that there are serious side effects which could bring the vaccines in to that category.
Around 200 people in Sisoda village in Barabanki, a rural area in India's Uttar Pradesh state, fled their homes when a team of health officials arrived to launch a vaccination campaign on Saturday.
"We reached the village with a medical team to vaccinate villagers. However, as soon as they saw us approaching, many of them ran away. When we tried to stop them, they jumped in the river. We tried to sensitize them about the importance of the vaccine but they did not relent," sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rajiv Shukla said, according to the Times of India.
Comment: Why on earth would they 'try to stop them'? These supposed medical staff must have been pretty aggressive for the villagers to see little option but to jump in the river to evade them.
Several individuals ran from medics and jumped into the Saryu River as misinformation spread across the village that the COVID-19 vaccine was poisonous, or could lead to death, impotence or viral infection, the India Times reported.
Comment: These suspicious have some basis in fact:
- Death: Pfizer vaccine in Israel: Mortality rate 'hundreds of times greater in vaccinated young people'
- Fertility: Pregnant women advised not to get Covid-19 vaccine - UK government report
- Infection: HUNDREDS of Israelis get infected with Covid-19 after receiving Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine
One local farmer, Shishupal, told news outlets that he heard of people dying after receiving the coronavirus vaccine and said he did not trust the government.
"I have got this information from several of my friends who work in big cities. I am convinced as the local officials have not answered my queries. My own uncle, who worked in Delhi, died a month after having both vaccine shots. What more proof do I need," he said, according to the India Times.
"Is there a guarantee that we will not get infected after the vaccine? There are many in the adjoining village who rushed to take the vaccine and then got infected," he added.
In total, only 14 people across the village with a population of roughly 1,500 agreed to be inoculated on Saturday.
Vaccine hesitancy in India's rural villages has been a widespread issue for several months. A nationwide survey taken in December found that only 44 percent of villagers said they were willing to get the jab, National Geographic reported.
Comment: Those refusing the jab are even larger in the West, despite the relentless propaganda campaigns: Despite early vaccine breakthrough, Russian demand for Covid-19 jabs remains low with less than 4% vaccinated - Kremlin
Rumors and misinformation about the vaccine's safety have become one of the biggest hurdles for health officials.
Since February, the country has been struggling with a devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections that has left hospitals overwhelmed and without adequate oxygen supplies. As COVID-19 deaths pile up, crematoriums have run out of wood to build funeral pyres and some cities have been forced to turn parks, parking lots and other public spaces into makeshift cremation sites.
Comment: These same claims were made throughout the West and they were all proven to be false: NHS had 15% LESS patients this December compared to 2019 - Any crisis is due to budget cuts, staff shortages and excessive measures
According to a recent research report, nearly half of coronavirus infections in India - 48.5 percent - are now being reported from the rural areas.
Health officials have warned that those in rural villages are at increased risk of infection, as many areas lack adequate health services or facilities to properly treat individuals.
"They don't have the facilities to cope. They don't have hospitals, doctors, nurses. They definitely don't have oxygen supplies. In some places there are only traditional healers and sometimes there are health workers but they have no facilities," Dr. P Carel Joseph, director of health for the humanitarian organization World Vision India, said earlier this month.
Last week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed farmers during a virtual conference in an attempt to warn villagers that the virus is quickly spreading to rural areas.
"The outbreak is reaching rural areas with great speed," Modi told farmers, according to Reuters. "I want to once again warn all...those who live in villages about corona[virus]."
As of Tuesday, there have been at least 26,948,800 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in India since the pandemic first began, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare. So far, 307,231 people had died, though both numbers are thought to be under counted.
Comment: Considering the highly experimental nature of some of the vaccines and that they are totally unnecessary for the vast majority - if not all - people, as well as how the majority of vaccines on offer have been plagued with reports of severe side effects and even a surge in deaths, their reaction is probably the most reasonable we've seen thus far.
However, what with India's experience with The Gates Foundation pushing of polio vaccines that have, at times, actually led to outbreaks and a worsening of polio, as well as the dire results farmers have suffered due to Monsanto - to name but a few of the disasters brought upon them thanks to the West's 'help' - it should be no surprise that they're rightly suspicious.
Also note that it was only back in February that the Pfizer vaccine was rejected by India for not meeting its safety requirements.
