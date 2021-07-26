Puppet Masters
Rep. Ronny Jackson, ex-White House doctor, predicts Biden will be forced to resign
New York Post
Sat, 24 Jul 2021 08:32 UTC
"He's completely LOST it!" Jackson (R-Tex.) tweeted Saturday, along with a video clip — recorded this week — in which Biden bizarrely answered a reporter's question about defunding the police by claiming that Republicans accuse him of "sucking the blood out of kids. Needs a cognitive exam NOW!" Jackson posted.
Rep. Ronny Jackson, R-Texas, and Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., says the president isn't inspiring confidence at home or on the world stage on Hannity.
"I mean, Qanon, the idea that the Democrats or that Biden is hiding people and sucking the blood of children and — no, I'm serious," he said, drawing dubious looks from the crowd.
In Biden's haywire performance on CNN Wednesday night, widely mocked on social media, he made false assertions about the efficacy of COVID vaccines, talked about helping children "find out whether there's a man on the moon or whether those aliens are here or not" and confused the audience with references to obscure conspiracy theories.
At one point in the town hall, the president rambled incoherently as he attempted to discuss the vaccine approval process. Earlier this month, Biden was forced to rely on notes to answer a reporter's question at a Michigan pie shop.
"This is a national security issue at this point," Jackson (R-Tex.) told Fox News host Sean Hannity Thursday.
"I think he's either going to resign — they're going to convince him to resign from office at some point in the near future for medical issues — or they're going to have to use the 25th Amendment to get rid of this man," Jackson said.
Last month Jackson, who served as the personal physician of both President Obama and President Trump, joined a dozen Republican House members in a letter calling on Biden to take a cognitive function test — as Trump did while he was in office — and publicly release the results.
"The American people ... deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader," the Republicans wrote.
"I've been saying that it's only going to get worse," Jackson said Thursday on Fox News. "And guess what? We're watching that happen right before our eyes right now."
Comment: Biden's struggles with communication are progressing in both form and function: Some tweeters are calling for a publicly televised cognitive test with visuals on both ears! (Not a bad idea!)