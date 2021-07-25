Following on from the record-smashing cold that infected Southern Africa on Thursday, the SA Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed that a further 19 low temperature records were broken in the past 24 hours alone.
The service had warned that the country to brace for the coldest night of the year; however, it turned out to be the coldest night in recorded history for many locales, with records set 20, 40 and even 60+ years ago falling by the wayside.
Below I've compiled a few of the fallen records:
Kroonstad logged a bone-chilling -8C (17.6F), toppling the city's previous record of -7.7C (18.1F) set in 1990.
Warden's all-time low from 1989 was beaten by 0.4C, and now stands at -6.7C (19.9F).
In Kimberly, a historic -9.9C (14.2F) was recorded.
Warmbad Towoomba's -5.6C (21.9F) busted the previous low of -5.5C (22.1F) from 1964 (solar minimum of cycle 19).
While in Johannesburg, a reading of -7C (19.4F) smashed the old record of -6.3C (20.7F) set in 1995 (solar minimum of cycle 23).
You can see the full list from SAWS below:
Towns in the Eastern Cape also experienced their coldest day in decades yesterday.
Grahamstown, for example, saw a daily maximum of just 6.8C (44.2F) — also a new all-time benchmark.
In the Western Cape region, residents queued up at the Matroosberg Nature Reserve -located about two hours west of Cape Town- to catch a glimpse of the snowcapped mountain peaks:
"Snowstorm in Africa!" reads the below tweet from @sapeople, during the "#ColdestDayEver!".
The video was shot on Uniondale road. The driver of the vehicle is heard calling the conditions "absolutely bizarre". And he continues, saying: "I have never had to drive through a snowstorm in Africa before."
These are truly unprecedented conditions for this part of the world.
And anthropogenic global warming (i.e. carbon dioxide emissions) has zip-all to do with it; no, the mechanism behind these polar outbreaks (and indeed the recent punishing heatwave in the Pacific Northwest) is the historically low solar activity we're receiving-namely its impact on the jet streams:
RECAP: The Changing Jet Stream and Global Cooling
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING, in line with the great conjunction, historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow (among other forcings).
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
