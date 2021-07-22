© AAP: James Ross



Victim was 'fading away', weighing 40 kilograms

Couple considered slave a family member

A Melbourne couple found guilty of secretly enslaving a woman in their suburban home for close to a decade have been jailed for their "crime against humanity".Kandasamy and Kumuthini Kannan on Wednesday appeared in Victoria's Supreme Court where they were convicted for subjugating the woman, which ultimately left her in hospital weighing just 40 kilograms.Kumuthini Kannan, 53, was ordered to spend eight years behind bars.Her husband, Kandasamy Kannan, 57, was ordered to serve six years.The couple's legal team has already indicated that they may be preparing an appeal.During a sentencing which was watched by almost 200 people, and which stretched to almost three hours, Justice John Champion took aim at the couple."Her life was controlled largely in the privacy of your own home and care was taken by you to keep her true status from others in your community ... so that your dirty secret was maintained."This court publicly condemns you both for your disgraceful conduct."Kumuthini Kannan appeared in court from prison where she rocked back and forth during the hearing.She put her hands to her face as her husband, Kandasamy Kannan, was sentenced.He sat with his arms crossed and did not react.The couple's victim, who cannot be named, originally came to Australia to work for them, and was able to return to India both times.Justice Champion said the woman allowed the couple to maintain their jobs and their lifestyle, including holidays overseas.In 2015, the victim's family became increasingly concerned about her welfare and, when they were unable to contact her, Victoria Police conducted a welfare check."You told a litany of lies designed to mislead and distance yourself and your husband from the true circumstances of the person who had been admitted to hospital.""She was described by a hospital doctor as fading away."The court heard that she had declined to make a victim impact statement.But lawyers for the Kannans argued that the woman's claims about being physically abused could not be conclusively proven.During a pre-sentence hearing, their legal team told the court that they considered the woman a family member, and that she was never shackled.Justice Champion said the concept of slavery needed to be redefined.He said Kumuthini Kannan was more morally culpable for keeping the woman as a slave, compared to her husband who was more "at arm's length".Kumuthini Kannan will be eligible for parole in four years.Kandasamy Kannan can apply for parole in three years.