Hillsong responds to the allegations

This House of God is run more like a corporation — or a sweat shop — than a place of worship.So say former members of once celebrity-beloved megachurch Hillsong , who continue to come forward with stories slamming the institution as more "slave labor" than sanctuary after the bombshell firing of adulterous pastor Carl Lentz A former service pastor — "I was beneath [the senior pastors] but I did everything" — Herman says that, in her seven years working for the Australia-born temple chain, she routinely watched its cult of personality enchant wide-eyed parishioners.This weekend Herman made her Instagram public, so anyone could reach out with church-related complaints. "I'm here to help anyone with a broken heart as well as a million other amazing people who left this cult," she wrote in an Insta Story on Saturday.She says she has since been inundated with traumatic Hillsong stories.Bosch claims that after a representative for Hillsong College — the school affiliated with the church — persuaded her to give up her film career, and move from South Africa to Australia to attend the Christian program,She was moved into a female dorm where Bosch says the administration encouraged the other residents to regularly bully and stalk her, reporting on her daily purchases to a Hillsong-assigned mentor. "They would pretend like it was normal, for them to follow me around."There was also pressure to be more feminine, Bosch claims.After six months at the school, she was assigned a second mentor, a Hillsong College campus manager.Feeling trapped, she began attending another church on Sundays, but Bosch said her mentors stopped her. When they found out she was having worship evenings with friends, she alleges she was further restricted, disallowed from going to certain public places and made to quit the retail job she was working "to make ends meet." She also was removed from choir, and instead put into the school's Refresh program, where she'd perform unpaid manual labor, including 20 consecutive hours at one conference. She alleges some students she met in the program became suicidal from the experience.Shortly before a huge annual conference in late June, Bosch became sick, but she says she was discouraged from seeing her own doctor and made to visit Hillsong's.After being threatened with failing, she worked the conference, but ended up passing out during her shift after scrubbing toilets for hours, Bosch claimed.Subsequently, the college decided she was incapable of meeting their ideals. On July 25, she received a letter demanding she withdraw or they would kick her out. She withdrew.In 2014, a year after becoming a "very involved," attendee and volunteer at the New Jersey Hillsong branch, the woman was introduced to and began baby-sitting for Josh and Leona Kimes. The pair are now the lead pastors at Hillsong Boston, but Leona functioned as the Lentzs' personal assistant at the time, the woman said."Once one of them got me, I kind of just went down the line of pastors," she told The Post.In her five years sitting for various pastors, she alleges she was routinely underpaid, was paid weeks late — or was not paid at all."Even when I did say, 'Hey, you shorted me 50, 60 bucks,' it was brushed under the table. They just expected people to work for nothing," she said.When she took the children to church, "People would flock to you, because they were obsessed you had some kind of connection with anyone on staff. It was like, part the Red Sea, roll out the red carpet — people fan-girled so hard over the kids."The children, she said, "hated" all the attention and she felt increasingly close to and protective of them, making it more difficult for her to stop taking the jobs. In early 2019, after sharing stories of disrespect with other sitters, she finally found the strength to stop accepting the gigs.While Hillsong is a house of prayer in name, Bosch agrees, it has been overtaken to its core by a craving for celebrity which overshadows any care for the members who compose it."A church is supposed to stand for honor, grace and love, to help the widow and the orphan. If you read the Bible it's clear what you need to do, but that's not the way they operate — they're all about the fame and how things look for them," Bosch said. "That's not the Jesus that I know. We must be serving two different Gods."When reached by The Post for comment about the above claims, reps for Hillsong said, "In February of 2018, Hillsong Church received a letter with serious allegations regarding specific members of the Hillsong NYC volunteer and staff teams. We were very concerned to learn that any church member, volunteer or staff member would feel unsafe. Immediately, we launched a comprehensive three-month inquiry into the claims made in the letter. Sadly, we learned that some of the allegations were true."The church investigatory "team took immediate action" to "maintain a safe environment" by contracting a "Global HR Team" and creating a "Code of Conduct, which now serves as the standard of ethics for every volunteer who serves at any Hillsong East Coast locations."Hillsong also launched a channel of communication ( TeamRelations@hillsong.com ), and said they "have ensured that any emails sent to this address are kept confidential. If any allegation of misconduct is substantiated, it is immediately submitted for review by our Team Relations Oversight."