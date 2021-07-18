Linda Parker, a judge for U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan, rejected the motion in a brief opinion that said 13,000 people viewed the proceedings and the courtroom was viewed by far more people than if it was conducted in person. Donald Campbell, the lawyer representing the seven pro-Trump attorneys, insisted the public release of video of the hearing that focused on whether they would face penalties for their 2020 election litigation seeking to overturn the results would help his clients "refute what they believe to be public mischaracterizations" of the proceedings, according to The Detroit News.
The six-hour hearing was initially available for viewers to livestream but removed per court rules.
Attorney General Dana Nessel, who has defended the integrity of the November election, testified during the hearing, saying the lawyers' unsuccessful 2020 lawsuit was "obviously questionable" with "layers of hearsay." Powell stood her ground and maintained she and others upheld the "highest standards" as they backed former President Donald Trump's claims of widespread fraud.
"We have practiced law with the highest standards," Powell said. "We would file the same complaints again. We welcome an opportunity to actually prove our case. No court has ever given us that opportunity."
Contrary to Powell's defense, Wood distanced himself from the so-called "Kraken" litigation.
"I played absolutely no role in the drafting of the complaint, just to be clear," he said. "I did not review any of the documents with respect to the complaint. My name was placed on there, but I had no involvement."
The judge asked Wood if he had given any of the other lawyers permission to put his name on the lawsuit.
"I do not specifically recall being asked about the Michigan complaint, but I had generally indicated to Sidney Powell that if she needed a quote-unquote trial lawyer, I would certainly be willing or available to help her," he responded, noting he offered to help Powell but did so broadly. "Would I have objected to being included by name? I don't believe so."
Powell and others sued the state in a lawsuit, King v. Whitmer, asserting widespread election fraud took place on behalf of three Republican Electoral College electors and three local GOP officials. The lawsuit was dismissed, as were dozens of other cases around the country challenging the results. The Supreme Court determined in February it would not weigh in on the Michigan case.
Powell has been sued for defamation by two election technology companies.
President Joe Biden won the state of Michigan and its 16 electoral votes by more than 154,000 votes. More than 250 countywide audits confirmed the accuracy of the certified results, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced in March.
Jake Dima is the Breaking News Reporter for the Washington Examiner