Michigan activist Adam de Angeli has come forward to disclose that he was the whistleblower behind #DetroitLeaks, that showed the plan to make the steal.#DetroitLeaks was a series of articles published at Big League Politics by intrepid journalist Shane Trejo that showed Detroit training poll workers on how to cover-up voter fraud, destroy ballots from people they didn't like, and use COVID as a bad faith excuse to keep Republicans away.That story was exclusively broken by the Gateway Pundit earlier this month.de Angeli went through multiple trainings for Detroit Poll Workers and recorded the trainings on his phone. "It occurred to me that something interesting might be said" during the training.de Angeli says that he was unable to get hired as a Republican poll worker because he followed the official process, which he believes was set up to specifically prevent Republicans from becoming poll workers.Detroit election security was such a joke, according to de Angeli,. "I assume that was the password on all machines citywide." In the trainings, he noted that it was obvious that these had been the password used for YEARS. The machines also required a 'dongle', an insertable device, along with the password to operate the machines but de Angeli said he felt the level of election security was a JOKE.According to de Angeli there wasHe was instructed to let people vote twice with duplicate entries in the voter."Once a ballot is given and goes into the tabulator, there's no way to determine which one is which."When asked if one could catch voter fraud in Michigan's elections,"There was no way to enforce the rules." Republicans were kept out of being poll workers, a more official position that would have given them a better chance to protect the vote. Oddly, he also reports that many of the poll workers at the trainings he attended were teenaged young men. He was told by instructors that many of the overall poll workers were teen men.Many witnesses have described that Detroit's counting boards at TCF Center were incredibly unbalanced, with others being told that 'not enough Republicans applied to be poll workers' and many were turned away.According to de Angeli,"Exactly what we were concerned with, ended up happening.""The only way they acted the way they did, was if you were trying to fraud the vote.Social media companies have deleted #DetroitLeaks PolitiFact tried to shamelessly 'debunk' the series by quoting the Detroit City Clerk Janice Winfrey, and by making wild factual claims without citation.